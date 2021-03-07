Daddy Freeze: Ifedayo Olarinde reply Paul Odekina case of adultery wit Benedicta Elechi court judgement

Wia dis foto come from, DADDY FREEZE/INSTAGRAM

On-Air Personality, Ifedayo Olarinde wey many pipo sabi as Daddy Freeze say im dey go di Court of Appeal afta di judgement wey wan High Court for Rivers state sama am on top accuse of adultery wit one Benedicta Elechi.

Daddy Freeze wey address di outcome of di judgement inside one YouTube video e post on Saturday night, say di court no serve am wit any papers.

Di popular Nigerian radio broadcaster add say im no go fit comment on any of di issues wey di judgement raise as di case don dey before di Appeal Court.

However on top im divorce mata to im former wife Opeyemi Morenike Oni, he say im marriage no scata sake of adultery or mental health issues as she dey claim but because of domestic violence.

Daddy Freeze latest court case background

Earlier, one High Court wey sit for Port Harcourt, Rivers state on 18 February order make Ifarinde Olarinde AKA Daddy Freeze, pay di sum of five million naira (N5m )to Paul Odekina wey dey married to Benedicta Elechi at di time dem commit di adultery.

Di presiding judge, Hon Justice Akpughunum, rule say make di di popular On-Air Personality pay di sum of five million naira as "damages as e no allow Odekina enjoy im wife".

Di Judge go ahead to disband di marriage between Paul and Benedicta sake of Benedicta adulterous act wit Daddy Freeze.

Wia dis foto come from, Daddy Freeze Wetin we call dis foto, Daddy Freeze na controversial radio presenter

Who be 'Daddy Freeze'?

Di 44-year-old ogbonge broadcaster na pikin to Nigerian papa and Romanian mama.

Im bin grow up for Ibadan, Oyo state for southwest Nigeria wia im also go school for University of Ibadan.

For 1996, Freeze start im career as Nigerian radio broadcaster for Broadcasting Corporation of Oyo State (BCOS), Ibadan before im come move to Cool FM Lagos for 2001.