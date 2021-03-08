"Oprah Winfrey Prince Harry Meghan Markle" latest interview summary of wetin di royals reveal

Wia dis foto come from, CBS

Oprah Winfrey Prince Harry & Meghan Markle latest interview dey buzz internet across di world.

And no doubt, Meghan and Harry dropped plenti bombshells during di two-hour interview about life inside di Royal Family [Buckingham Palace].

Here be summary of di gist and highpoints for inside dis tok Prince Harry & Meghan Markle give media mogul Oprah Winfrey:

Among di revelations, Meghan say she bin get times wen she "bin no want to be alive anymore"

Meghan say one member of di Royal Family get concerns about how dark her son Archie skin go be

Harry say now him don dey "cut off" financially, which be why di couple dey find Netflix and Spotify deals

She says she bin no know so much when she join di family, and bin dey surprised wen dem ask her to bow when she meet di Queen

Prince Harry reveal say dia new baby - wey fit land during summer - go be a girl

Meghan reveal say she and Prince Harry marry inside a simple ceremony three days before dia lavish wedding, wey dem do "for di world"

Wia dis foto come from, CBS

Di interview come after Harry and Meghan decide to comot bodi as senior members of di Royal Family last year.

Harry and Meghan first met on a blind date arranged by a mutual friend in 2016, and married in 2018

Di Duke and Duchess of Sussex interview wit Oprah Winfrey na a two-hour CBS primetime special

Oprah with Meghan and Harry: A Primetime Special, na Harpo Productions produce am

The interview will be broadcast in the UK on Monday night on ITV at 21:00 GMT and on ITV Hub

["Oprah Winfrey Prince Harry Meghan Markle" latest interview] Wetin we learn

Oprah and Meghan seak about di Royal Family deciding not to make Archie a prince.

Meghan say e also get conversations within the family -wey Harry tell her - "about how dark him skin fit be wen dem born Archie". She refused to say who tok am, say e go dey "very damaging to dem".

Harry say "dat conversation, I no go ever share am". "At di time e bin look somehow, I bin dey a bit shocked". Harry also say him bin dey hurt say no-one from him family ever condemned racist media coverage of dem.

Meghan reveal to Oprah say she bin get thinking of taking her own life alias suicidal thoughts, and "just bin no want to be alive anymore". She say she became lonely after dem put limits on di things she fit do and she bin no go out in months. Harry say he "bin no get idea of wetin to do" and "enta a very dark place as well". "I bin no get anyone to turn to," he tok.

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters

Harry say im ge a "really good" relationship with him grandmother, di Queen, but di relationship with im father don suffer, he say. "E get a lot to work through for there," he tok. "I feel really let down because im don go through something similar, he know wetin pain feel like... and Archie im grandson. But at di same time, of course I go always love am but e get a lot of hurt wey don happen and I go continue to make am one of my priorities to try and heal dat relationship." About Prince William, he say dem dey on "different paths".

Di prince also say im family "literally cut me off financially" and dat na why di couple don strike deals with Netflix and Spotify so dem fit afford security. He say him get di money wey im mother, Princess Diana, leave for him.

Meghan tok about wetin e bin dey like joining di Royal Family. She say she bin no realise say bowing to di Queen dey happun within di family - she bin think say e be just part of di "fanfare". She say she no do any research about di family beforehand and bin never look Harry up online.

Harry say di couple don watched some of di Netflix royal drama di Crown. Asked if dem watch am, Harry reply wit shy face: "I don watch some of it. We son watch some of it."