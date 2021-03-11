Dar es Salaam: John Magufuli, Tanzania leader dey miss ontop 'Covid-19 disease' claim

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters Wetin we call dis foto, Tanzanian President John Magufuli

From Dar es Salaam to di islands of Zanzibar for Tanzania, pipo dey raise kwesion over di health of Tanzanian President John Pombe Magufuli AKA "The Bulldozer" wey dem never see in public for 11 days.

Opposition leader Tundu Lissu don tell di BBC say according to im sources di president [John Magufuli] dey receive treatment in hospital for coronavirus in Kenya.

Di BBC never fit verify dis report independently and no official response don come out from di Tanzania government.

Di goment don warn against publishing unverified information about di Tanzanian leader, wey dem last see for one official event inside Dar es Salaam on 27 February.

Nairobi Hospital also don tok say dem no fit comment.

Mr Magufuli don dey face criticism for di way im handle di Covid-19, wit im goment refusing to buy vaccines.

Di East African nation never publish dia coronavirus cases since May, 2020.

Tanzania 61-year-old president [John Magufuli] don call for prayers and herbal-infused steam therapy to fight di virus.

Wia dis foto come from, AFP Wetin we call dis foto, Steam booths na im dem dey use to treat respiratory illnesses like coronavirus inside Tanzania

Earlier, for one funeral for one top presidential aide, Mr Magufuli say Tanzania don defeat Covid-19 last year [2020] and go win di coronavirus again this year.

Di aide die hours after di vice-president of di kontri semi-autonomous islands of Zanzibar, wey bin dey receive treatment for Covid-19.

John Magufuli, Tanzania leader 'Silence dey irresponsible'

Oga Lissu say im hear say President Magufuli dem fly am to Kenya for treatment for Nairobi Hospital on Monday night.

According to di opposition leader, di president don suffer a cardiac arrest and dey in a critical condition.

Mr Lissu tell di BBC say di goment silence dey fuelling rumours and e dey irresponsible, and di president health no suppose be a private matter.