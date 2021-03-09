Nigerian Army: Sheik Ahmad Gumi say Nigerian Army no understand am well afta viral video

Wetin we call dis foto, Sheik Gumi say na misundestanding betweem am and Nigerian Army

Popular Islamic cleric Sheik Ahmad Gumi reply Nigerian Army caution ontop im latest remarks.

Nigerian Army on Monday release a statement telling Sheikh Gumi to mind di kain things wey im dey tok after di controversial musiclim cleric claim say di army dey divided along religious lines.

BBC Pidgin speak to di Kaduna based imam wey popularity don rise well well in di last few months after im do tok-tok wit bandits wey dey trouble di north west region of Nigeria.

Dr Gumi tell BBC say Nigerian Army no understand am well after dem release statement on Monday dey tell am to dey mind im tok regarding say di army dey divided on religious lines.

Sheik Gumi wey also be retired major for Nigerian Army yan say di problem wey e tok about na in di Nigerian Army na between 2010-2015 and no be today.

"I see wetin Army tok and i wetin i go yan be say misunderstanding dey for di issues. When i speak about di religious issue for army i no dey refer to today's army. The issue na from 2010-2015 when some pipo bin dey in charge of di army when a lot of bad bad things happun."

"Na during dat time bombings everywhere, e happun for Jaji and we lose a popular muslim general and even me na God save me because dem plant bomb for me."

Di Kaduna based imam say e get good understanding with Nigerian Army and e feel say a lot neva change from im time wit dem.

E also blame some media reports wey no dey factual for di misunderstanding.

Na on Monday General Mohammed Yerima wey be tok tok pesin for Nigerian Army say dem dey advise di imam to dey careful after dem see am for video dey tok to bandits and dey tell dem say di army officers wey attack dem no be Muslims.