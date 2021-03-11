When Emirates go resume flights to Nigeria? Emirates Airlines latest travel update on flights to/from Nigeria to Dubai

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Emirates airline don announce new updates on when dem plan to flights to/from Nigeria to Dubai.

In line with goment directives, passenger services from Nigeria (Lagos and Abuja) to Dubai dey temporarily suspended until 20 March 2021. Di airline announce dis week.

Customers from both Abuja and Lagos no go dey ccepted for travel before or on dis date.

Passengers wey don travel to or dey connected through Nigeria in di last 14 days no dey allowed entry into di UAE (weda dem go end dia flight for or dey connect through Dubai).

Wia dis foto come from, NCAA

Emirates flights from Dubai to Lagos and Abuja will continue to operate based on di normal schedule wey passengers sabi. Di airline add.

Dem say dem regret di inconvenience wey dis latest update cause, and make di affected customers contact dia booking agent or Emirates call centre for rebooking.