Babagana Monguno: Buhari National Security Adviser on Nigeria $1bn military equipment

Wia dis foto come from, Presidency

Di Office of di National Security Adviser [ONSA] for Nigeria say dem no say money wey di goment of Muhammadu Buhari release to take buy military equipment and weapons disappear.

Major General Babagana Monguno [Rtd], wey be di kontri National Security Adviser [NSA] fault how some local tori pipo report di interview im do with BBC Hausa service.

Inside di statement wey im office release on Friday, Monguno deny say im tok say under di former service chiefs, di money to take buy equipment for di armed forces miss, as some Nigerian media bin report.

Monguno office say wetin im tok for di interview na say Buhari release plenty money for equipment but say na two problems fit dey: one, may be di amount dem order no reach to buy all di equipment wey dem need, and second, may be wetin dem order never land.

Di mata, according to di Office of di National Security Adviser, na case of oga Monguno tok one tin, local tori pipo go report anoda.

Dis dey come after recent high cases of insecurity don cause pipo to kweshion why di kontri never deal wit di mata.

Wia dis foto come from, Nigeria Government

Wetin Babagana Monguno tok for di interview?

Di National Security Adviser bin dey respond to kweshions about money wey Nigeria goment don release to fight insecurity in di past.

"No one sabi wetin happen to di money, but by God's grace di president go investigate to find out wia e go or wia di equipment go," Monguno tok.

During BBC interview on Friday, Monguno tok say di new service chiefs no meet di money wey goment don bin approve to use buy arms wen dem enta office.

"We no know wia di money go to. Di president don give out some money for equipment but di equipment neva arrive," e tok.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

"Di president don do im best by making sure say e release plenti funds for di buying of weapons wey dem neva receive, di equipment neva come yet.

"Now di president don employ new hands wey fit come with new ideas. I no dey tok say those wey don retire steal di funds, no. But dey fit don use di funds for oda ways wey dey unknown to anybody at present.

"Mr President go investigate those funds. As we dey tok with you now, di state governors, di Governors Forum don start to dey raise kweshion for dat direction. Dem don release $1 billion, dem don release dat and dat, and nothing belike say things dey change. So I assure you say di president no go take dis lightly.

"Di funds dey nowhere to be found and dey neva see di weapons and di newly appointed service chiefs don declare say dem never see di weapons.

"Maybe dem dey on di high seas, on dia way coming from wherever dem buy di weapons, some still fit dey come from di United States, England or oda place, but for now nothing dey on ground. I never see anything, service chiefs also never seen anything."

Monguno add say di matter go dey investigated.

On how di goment no tackle di security situation for di kontri, e tok say: "Di president don do im best to comot money but dem use am buy di equipment."

Wia dis foto come from, Government of Nigeria

Buhari $1bn military equipment background

On Wednesday April 4, 2018 President Muhammadu Buhari approve di sum of $1bn to take buy weapons for military, to take fight security palava like Boko Haram.

Minister of Defence dat time, Mansur Dan-Ali tell tori pipo say di money na to buy more guns, bullet and military equipment.

Di Federal goment approved di money weeks afta dem kidnap and free pass 110 school girl pikin dem for Dapchi, Yobe State, northeast Nigeria in February 2018.

According to wetin dey for book since di time Goodluck Jonathan dey rule come reach now wey President Muhammadu Buhari don dey office, e don pass $10 billion dollars wey Nigeria don spend for security mata.

According to Nigeria law security vote (dat na money wey goment dey set aside for security mata like buying equipment) na classified mata, meaning say dem no dey explain how dem spend money.

Di money dey run into billions of naira and di amount dey depend on di level of security wey dey involve.

Goment dey advised to use dia personal judgement on how to spend di money for security vote.

For January 2021, di Nigerian president fire di kontri security chiefs and announce new ones.

Di Service Chiefs wey dem sack include di Chief of Defence Staff General Abayomi Olonisakin; di Chief of Army Staff General Tukur Buratai; di Chief of Naval Staff Vice Admiral Ibok Ekwe Ibas; and Air Chief Marshal Sadique Abubakar.