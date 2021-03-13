Jennifer Lopez Alex Rodriguez split?: Jlo and Alex break up? See wetin we sabi
Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez don break up dia engagement?
Dis na di kwesion many pipo dey ask dis morning afta news of di American singer and her finance begin trend for social media.
BBC Pidgin no fit independently verify say as at today Jlo and Alex split.
However plenti American media dey report say sources wey dey close to di couple say di American singer and di former professional baseball player and businessman don go dia separate ways.
Di two couples neva tok anything about dia relationship lately for dia social media pages.
Jlo and Alex last post before split tori break
On Thursday, J.Lo post one video montage wey she dey laugh and write say: "Find a good reason to laugh today."
While on Friday, Rodriguez post selfie of imsef inside one yacht off di coast of Miami and write say;
"No mind me, I just dey take mysef sail-fie. What be your plans for di weekend?"
Jennifer Lopez wey be 51, get engaged to Alex Rodriguez wey be 45 for 2019 afta two of dem bin date for two years.
Dem bin postpone dia wedding twice,sake of COVID-19 quarantine last year for affecting dia plan wedding wey suppose happun for Italy.
"I feel youthful and I feel powerful and I wan show women how to dey powerful."- Jlo