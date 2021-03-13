Jennifer Lopez Alex Rodriguez split?: Jlo and Alex break up? See wetin we sabi

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez don break up dia engagement?

Dis na di kwesion many pipo dey ask dis morning afta news of di American singer and her finance begin trend for social media.

BBC Pidgin no fit independently verify say as at today Jlo and Alex split.

However plenti American media dey report say sources wey dey close to di couple say di American singer and di former professional baseball player and businessman don go dia separate ways.

Di two couples neva tok anything about dia relationship lately for dia social media pages.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Jlo and Alex last post before split tori break

On Thursday, J.Lo post one video montage wey she dey laugh and write say: "Find a good reason to laugh today."

Wia dis foto come from, Screenshot

While on Friday, Rodriguez post selfie of imsef inside one yacht off di coast of Miami and write say;

"No mind me, I just dey take mysef sail-fie. What be your plans for di weekend?"

Wia dis foto come from, Sreenshoot

Jennifer Lopez wey be 51, get engaged to Alex Rodriguez wey be 45 for 2019 afta two of dem bin date for two years.