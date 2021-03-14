Kaduna Kidnapping: Bandits attack 307 students for GSSS Ikara afta Mando college kidnap

Wia dis foto come from, Kaduna Government Wetin we call dis foto, Dis na di images wey Nigerian Army provide to confirm di Sunday morning attack for Kaduna, northwest Nigeria.

Suspected bandits don attack Government Science Secondary School, Ikara inside Kaduna State, just barely two days after a similar attack happun for Federal College of Forestry Mechanisation Madon where dem kidnap at least 39 students.

Di armed men invade di school in early hours of Sunday but dia plan to abduct students fail as military put sand-sand for di garri, according to Samuel Aruwan, Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs for di northwest Nigeria state.

Aruwan confam say all 307 students of di school dey safe. Dis dey come as di update on di remaining 39 kidnapped Kaduna students be say di kidnappers release video wey show those wey dem kindnap on Thursday night for Bando and demand N500m.

[Kaduna Kidnapping] - How latest attack on Government Science Secondary School, Ikara happun?

Some suspected bandits bin enta di Government Science Secondary School, Ikara, Ikara local government area to kidnap students between yesterday night and today early mor-mor.

Di students come use di security warning system wey dey ground to tell security forces for di area, one senior goment official tok on Sunday.

Dat na how Nigerian Army and police plus security forces dem run enta so school pursue di bandits comot.

Wia dis foto come from, Kaduna Government

As at now security forces still dey find di armed bandits.

And wen dem bin do head count for di school, dem find out say all di 307 students bin dey dia and safe, so di kidnappers no succed to cari even one student comot di school building.

Di same tin happun for Ifira village in Igabi LGA wia bandits bin try attack one senior staff quarters near di Kaduna Airport general area

Dis plan too spoil for di bandits dem as di Nigerian Air Force and Army collabo and pursue di bandits, some of which cari gunshot wounds comot, according to Samuel Aruwan, Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs for Kaduna State.

Leader of Northern Governors' Forum Simon Lalong dey hopeful say dem go release di kidnapped students soon.

Govnor Lalong of Plateau State wey give di hint today, say dem dey work hard to end insecurity for di north.

Wia dis foto come from, Kaduna State Government Wetin we call dis foto, Kaduna State Governor say dem don inform families of di students on dis security security emergency.

Since January 2021 bandits attack for di northwest region of Nigeria don increase. Na like 800 students security forces don rescue inside at least four separate attacks since then.

School management of di Federal College of Forestry wia gunmen kidnap some students on Friday for Kaduna, north west Nigeria don shutdown di school till further notice.

Dis one dey come as Kaduna State goment confam say e reach 30 students wey gunmen gbab from di school.