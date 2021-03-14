O B Lulu Briggs burial: High Chief Olu Benson Lulu-Briggs, Rivers State-born billionaire, philanthropist burial display colourful Nigerian Ijaw culture

Wia dis foto come from, Iniikeiroari Of Kalabari Kingdom

High Chief Olu Benson Lulu-Briggs burial finally happun on March 13, 2021 afta a long legal battle among family members of di late Rivers State-born billionaire and philanthropist.

Members of di family of di late business mogul bin tie inside a long legal battle onto circumstances wey surround im death, as well as im will.

Lulu-Briggs die in Ghana for December 2018 wen him and im family go on Christmas holidays.

From former President Goodluck Jonathan and im wife, Patience Jonathan, Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike, former Governor of Cross River State, Donald Duke and im wife Onari Duke, O B Lulu Briggs burial attract major dignitaries from Niger Delta.

Despite di two years delay ontop Lulu-Briggs burial, di 2021 burial plan happun without di involvement of im widow, Seinye Lulu-Briggs.

Dis na some coloful fotos of di burial wey showcase rivers culture wen dem dey bury VIP for Ijaw land.

O B Lulu Briggs be di head of Iniikeiroari War Caneo House of Kalabari Kingdom until him die so traditionally dem do boat regatta to honour di High Chief as Ijaw culture demand.

King Jaja of Opobo attend di burial alongside many oda traditional rulers from far and wide

"O B Lulu Briggs bin command plenti respect during im life time.

O B Lulu Briggs bin support many women for im community and beyond with money and free medical care. So di women all tie dia tradition George wrapper and blouse to honor am.

O B Lulu Briggs live for 88 years before im die for December 20218.