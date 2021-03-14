O B Lulu Briggs burial: High Chief Olu Benson Lulu-Briggs, Rivers State-born billionaire, philanthropist burial display colourful Nigerian Ijaw culture
High Chief Olu Benson Lulu-Briggs burial finally happun on March 13, 2021 afta a long legal battle among family members of di late Rivers State-born billionaire and philanthropist.
Members of di family of di late business mogul bin tie inside a long legal battle onto circumstances wey surround im death, as well as im will.
Lulu-Briggs die in Ghana for December 2018 wen him and im family go on Christmas holidays.
From former President Goodluck Jonathan and im wife, Patience Jonathan, Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike, former Governor of Cross River State, Donald Duke and im wife Onari Duke, O B Lulu Briggs burial attract major dignitaries from Niger Delta.
Despite di two years delay ontop Lulu-Briggs burial, di 2021 burial plan happun without di involvement of im widow, Seinye Lulu-Briggs.
Dis na some coloful fotos of di burial wey showcase rivers culture wen dem dey bury VIP for Ijaw land.