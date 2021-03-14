Happy Mothers Day wishes: Iyabo Ojo, Warri Pikin, Pastor Adeboye, Kelechi Iheanacho "Happy mothers day 2021 messages" plus more

Mother's Day be special day honouring mothers and pipo dey celebrate am for many kontris throughout di world.

E dey also known as Mothering Sunday for Nigeria. Dis year Mother's Dayl fall on Sunday 14 March, 2021.

See 'Happy Mothers Day wishes' wey go make you love your mama again.

Iyabor Ojo, Nollywood actress no miss di opportunity to celebrate here mama even though say she don die.

Wia dis foto come from, Iyabo Ojo

Warri Pikin, Nigerian female Comedian wey real name na Anita Asuoha also totori pipo wit foto wey dey rep three generations from her mama to her pikin on Mother's Day.

Wia dis foto come from, Screenshot

Wia dis foto come from, WarriPikin

Nigerian Footballer Kelechi Iheanacho dedicate im hat-trick on Sunday to all mothers for di world

Wia dis foto come from, Screenshot

"Life no come wit manual, but e come wit mama", naso Nigeria Police take hail mothers on dis day.

Wia dis foto come from, Nigeria Police Force

Sisi Yemmie wey be social media influencer also write special advices for morthers to celebrate si mothers day.

Wia dis foto come from, Screenshot

Pastor Enoch Adeboye, one of di most popular Nigerian pastors also sent "Happy Mothers Day wishes".

Wia dis foto come from, Screenshot

Lagos Mums, wey be parenting community for Nigeria commercial capital, seize di opportunity to hail mama dem wit special Happy Mothers Day wishes.

Wia dis foto come from, Screenshot

Read on to find out more about where di tradition of Mother's Day start.

Wia dis foto come from, Screenshot

Mothers Day History

During di Middle Ages, dem develop di custom of allowing pipo wey don move away from where dem bin grow up to come back to visit dia home or 'mother' churches, and dia mothers, on di fourth Sunday of di Christian festival of Lent.

At dat time, e no dey common for children to leave home to work when dem dey as young as 10 years old, so dis be one opportunity for families to meet up again.

Na dis become Mothering Sunday for Britain. As di dates of Lent change each year, na so di date of Mothering Sunday dey change.