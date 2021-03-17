Magufuli death: Tanzania President John Magufuli don die - VP Samia Suluhu explain 'Bulldozer' death

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Tanzania President John Pombe Magufuli AKA "The Bulldozer" don die.

Di Vice President Samia Suluhu Hassan confam di death for one statement wey e issued Live on Tanzania National Broadcaster.

According to di Vice President, Magufuli die on Wednesday around 6.00 pm, local time, from heart complication, for Mzena hospital wey dey di commercial Capital, Dar es Salaam.

Magufuli bin get dis condition for more than 10 years.

Suluhu tok say , e fall sick on di 14th of March and dem admit am for di hospital wia e die.

E die for di age of 61 years.

Di Vice President also announce say do kontri go get into 14-day period of mourning as arrangements for di burial dey go on.

During dis period, all flags for Tanzania go fly at half-mast, Hassan add.

Di death of Magufuli dey come afta weeks of speculation about im whereabouts as some pipo begin suspect weda dem hospitalise am for Covid-19.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Last week, reports bin spread say Tanzania president dey go through treatment for Kenya.

After hours of plenti tok-tok for social media on weda Magufuli dey admission for Nairobi Hospital with Covid-19, di goment on March 10 come later put out one statement say e no dey for Kenya.

[Magufuli death]: President John Magufuli Biography

Born in Chato, north-west Tanzania, in 1959

President John Pombe Magufuli study chemistry and maths for di University of Dar es Salaam

Work as a chemistry and maths teacher

John Magufuli first get elected as an MP in 1995

Magufuli a cabinet minister for year 2000

"The Bulldozer" firt win election as president in 2015

Win second term in 2020