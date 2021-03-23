Colorado shooting: Gunmen kill 10 pipo for grocery store

18 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Chet Strange Wetin we call dis foto, Di market wia di shooting happun for Booulder, Colorado

One gunman don kill 10 pipo wey include one police man for inside market for di American state of Colorado.

Dem arrest di injured shirtless suspect afta im bin engage di police in shootout for hours for di King Soopers market.

Pipo wey bin dey around di market at time of di shooting bin post am live for YouTube. Dis na even as police bin hala say make dem no do dat kain tin, say e fit leak dia strategy.

Di mata bin happun for afternoon for Colorado wen di suspect bin enta di supermarket, start to dey shoot.

Dis dey come less than a week afta one man enta two spas kill eight pipo for Atlanta wey start di #StopAsianHate campaign.

Boulder Police Chief Maris Herold tell tori pipo say dem don get di suspect fror custody and dey receieve treatment.

She also mourn di deatho of di colleague 51 year old Eric Talley wey dem say na di first police to ariv di scene of di shooting.