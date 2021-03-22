Britain to reduce size of Army by 10,000 soldiers - See di reason why

8 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, PA Media

UK goment wan reduce di size of di British Army wit about 10,000 soldiers as part of di move to introduce robots, drones, and cyber warfare.

Di defence review go likely see di loss of some tanks and aircraft - but goment say "more ships, submarines and sailors" go dey.

Numbers of regular Army go reduce to about 70,000 soldiers.

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace tok say im dey make di decisions in di context of an increased defence budget.

But Labour dey worry about di number of soldiers dem dey cut as dem fear say UK dey face plenty threats.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson say revamping di armed forces go make dem dey "more valuable" to di UK allies and act as warning to di nation's "enemies".

80,010 soldiers na im dey di UK regular Army as at January 2021, but latest figure show say e go down from di 86,080 for October 2015.

Di latest reduction in di number of soldiers na through "natural" movement, as dem no replace dos wey comot di service wit new recruits.

As part of di military restructure, di Royal Marines go dey transformed into new Future Commando Force, and go continue di traditional work of di special forces - di SAS and SBS.

Di force go receive more than £200m of direct investment over di next 10 years to carry out maritime security operations and to "pre-empt and deter sub-threshold activity, and counter state threats".

As part of dat review, goment increase di cap on UK nuclear warheads from 180 to 260.

'Di most significant review since di Cold War'

Goment say dis na di most significant defence review and investment for di armed forces since di end of di Cold War.

Extra money go dey to fight in di new domains of space and cyber, and for robots and drones.

Di MoD say troops go dey better equipped, but dem no go plenty.

Dem go still send soldiers go counter Islamist extremism, and Russian and Chinese influence for Africa.

Di Royal Navy go also send new aircraft carrier go di Indo-Pacific region, dem go replace older frigates and buy more warships.

Di RAF fit get fewer F-35 jets than originally planned, with a new fighter - Project Tempest - wey dem build for UK.

Di goment command paper go set out plans for new capabilities such as electronic warfare and drones.

Di national cyber force go dey expanded and new space command go dey to co-ordinate di UK military and commercial space operations.

Labour shadow defence secretary John Healey say ministers spend plenty weeks "dey try hide their true intentions. He add join say "di threats Britain dey face dey rise but Conservative ministers still dey cut di Army again".