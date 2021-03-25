Biden speech today: Joe Biden first press conference reveal US immigration, Gun Control, North Korea plans

US President Joe Biden don reveal im plan to run for re-election for 2024.

Di 78 year old president tok dis one during di first televised press conference e go do since e takeover office for November 2020.

He also announce say im wan make sure about 200 million Americans go don collect di Covid- 19 vaccine before im one hundred day for office.

Di press conference dey come 64 days afta Biden take over di White House from former President Donald Trump.

Tori pipo bin ask oga Biden several questions wey range from di issue of gun controls, migration, economy, among others.

On top di economy, di president say di American Rescue Plan don already send direct payments to more than 100 million pipo and number of unemployed pipo don reduce by 100,000 according to di latest report im get.

Anoda tori pesin ask am how e go fit solve all di problem wey dey face di kontri and whether im presidency go dey successful, if e no get help from di Republicans as well as di Democrats.

Oga Biden reply say Americans elect am to solve problems and di most serious problem wey face American pipo na coronavirus and economy palava.

He add join say im go find solutions to oda problems like gun crime and immigration as dos problems don dey ground before e enta office.

Biden enta di press conference about 15 minutes late and e look tired.

Im tok no too dey fast but e still manage to let pipo know how e dey go.

Joe Biden say im dey fight di pandemic and di economy dey come up.

Biden live press conference on Gun Control

E no too chook mouth for di issue of gun control as e dey all na mata of time.

"Successful presidents know how to time wetin dem dey do. Order am. decide on wetin be priorities, he tok."

Biden live press conference about North Korea

Tori pipo ask am about how e go take reply di provocations from North Korea, wey recently test dia ballistic missiles.

He say dem dey follow dia partners and supporters tok, if di mata pass be careful, dem go respond accordingly.

Biden live press conference about immigrants

Tori pipo bin ask weda im immigration message dey encouraging for migrants wey wan cross di US-Mexico border.

He reply say as Vice president, im try to work wit Central America on di root causes of migration, wey be gang violence and poverty. He say migrants still dey come di kontri because problem still dey dia own.

BBC bin follow some of di migrants tok and some say na because dem get hope for Biden. Others say na because of di natural disaster for dia kontri.

Wetin conservatives dey tok about Biden first press conference ?

South Carolina Republican Senator Lindsey Graham, one top Trump supporter, say Biden first press conference dey "hard to watch" and condemn di way di president take handle di border crisis.

Former White House spokeswoman Kayleigh McEnany, wey serve at di end of Trump administration hail one tori pesin wey ask Biden question about when journalists go fit see di child migrant camps. She say di answer Biden give dey confusing and unacceptable.