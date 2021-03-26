Jessica Walter dies: 'Arrested Development', 'Archer', Jessica Walter movies to remember afta di American actress death

one hour wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters Wetin we call dis foto, Jessica Walter play Lucille Bluth for di cult TV show Arrested Development

Jessica Walter, di award-winning America actress don die, her family announce am.

Her daughter, Brooke Bowman write say "Na wit heavy heart I take confam di passing of my beloved mama,"

She say wetin her mama wey be working actor for over 60 years like and wetin dey give her joy na to make oda pipo happy weda she dey act feem or wen she no dey act.

Di Arrested Development star actress die at di age of 80 on 24 March, 2021.

She die for her sleep for her house for New York, according to di Deadline website, wey first report di tori base on wetin di family tok.

Walter dey best known for her role inside Arrested Development TV sitcom wey air for di year 2000s.

She also win Emmy for her role as detective inside one police drama Amy Prentiss wey show for di 1970s.

Although pipo sabi her pass for her recent role for Arrested Development and Archer, Jessica Walter don feature for plenty ogbonge movies and television shows inside di sixty years wey she bin act as actress.

She also get successful stage career and don win plenty ogbonge awards.

Jessica Walter start her acting career for her early 20s in di 1960s.

She start her career to dey feature for small-small parts for television shows like "Flipper" and "The Fugitive"

She later begin collect big roles like di American wife wey leave her husband inside one John Frankenheimer movie "Grand Prix."

Some films wey make Jessica Walters popular include;

Keep di change (2018)

Archer (2009)

Arrested Development (2003)

Slums of Beverly (1998)

Dinosaurs (1992)

The Flamingo Kid (1984)

Play Misty for me (1971)

The Group (1966)

Grand Prix (1966)

Lilith (1964)

During her long career, Walter feature for plenty popular TV dramas and sitcoms, like NCIS and Law & Order, she also appear for some films.

She voice Malory Archer for di animated series Archer.

One of Walter starring movie performance wey earn her Golden Globe nomination na one movie Play Misty for Me.

She also feature for Grand Prix (1966), wey also make dem nominate her for Golden Globe.

Who be Jessica Walters? - Profile:

Jessica Walters na American actress. Dem born her for Brooklyn, NewYork on January 31, 1941. Walter attend New York City High School of Performing Arts.

She come from Jewish family, her mama Esther na immigrant from USSR. Her papa David Walter na musician and her brother Richard na screen writer.

Walter marry Ross Bowman, one former Broadway stage manager and television director, from 1966 to 1978 and dem get one daughter together, Brooke Bowman.