President Uhuru Kenyatta [Covid-19] lockdown latest news in Kenya to reduce coronavirus

one hour wey don pass

Wetin we call dis foto, Kenya President Uhuru Kenyatta announce di new lockdown on Friday afternoon.

Kenya President Uhuru Kenyatta declare ban on all movement weda by road, rail or air to enta or comot for five big cities until further notice.

Nairobi, Kajiado, Machakos, Kiambu and Nakuru na di cities wey dey affected as di East Africa kontri continue to dey experience increased cases of di covid-19 outbreak.

President Kenyatta during one television address on Friday release new measures to take tackle di spread of di virus.

[Lockdown latest news in Kenya] - New Covid-19 rules:

International travels go dey allowed wit conditions say all pesins wey go dey on board must present dia covid- 19 negative certificates.

Di president also introduce 8pm to 4am curfew for Nairobi, Nakuru, Machakos, Kiambu and Kajiado

Di Keyan leader withdraw special passes wey go allow pipo to fit waka during restricted hours.

All meetings don dey banned and worship for di five counties go dey on hold.

For education, he order all schools including universities to close and no face to face learning.

Di sale of alcohol for di area also don dey banned and restaurants go fit only do takeaway.

President Uhuru Kenyatta direct private and goment employees of to begin work from home until further notice.

Di rule except goment employees wey go need dey physically present before dem do dia work.

All permitted gatherings no go pass 50 pipo. Burials go be within 72 hours of confirmation say di pesin don die

And na only 50 pipo go fit attend di burial.

On marriage and oda owanbe, na only 30 pipo go fit gada do am.

Kenya Covid-19 rate jump from 2% to 22% between January and March 2021.

Di president say at least seven pipo dey die every day from Covid 19. For Nairobi, six out of 10 pipo test positive for di infection.