Richard Okorogheye: Di University student with sickle cell wey don loss for one week

25 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, MET Police

Police for London don say dem dey fear for 19 year old Richard Okorogheye wey di parents don dey find since last week Monday.

Di Oxford Brookes University student bin don tell im parents say school and staying indoors bin dey very hard for am.

Di Met Police Chief Inspector Calare McCarthy for di Central West Command Unit tok say "our officers dey work taya to find Richard, we dey use all di investigate opportunities wey dem get as dem dey follow witnesses tok and dey follow CCTV."

Richard mama, Evidence Joel tok say she believe pesin bin groom am from di internet and don kidnap an.

While im papa, Newton Okorogheye bin hala say police no quick-quick ansa dem, wen dem first announce say dia pikin don lost.

Wetin happun for di last day dem see Richard?

Madam Joel tell tori pipo say on di Monday by 8:30pm, her pikin bin tell am say e dey comot dia Ladbroke Grove to go see im friend and na di last time she hear from am.

"All e bin tell me na say 'mummy I dey go see my friend'. I trust am so I no see need to ask any oda questions."

She tok say she dey fear on top say her son na sickle cell patient and no cari im medicine follow bodi wen im be comet house dat day.

She also tell tori pipo Sky News say, e bin no even cari im jacket or any money.

She tok say prior to im disappearance, Richard bin complain to am say e dey hard for to do online learning as well as im "shielding" against coronavirus for 12 months. She say e dey only comot from house for im monthly blood transfusion.

She say e bin neva comot di house before except to go collect blood transfusion every month.

Who be Richard Okorogheye?

Richard na 19 year old student of Oxford Brookes University dey study business.

According to di police im bin dey live for Western London although im dey like to go di Westminster and Hammersmith and Fulham areas.