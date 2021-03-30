President Muhammadu Buhari London travels for UK medicine to treat Nigeria leader health

58 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Bashir Ahmed/Twitter

President Muhammadu Buhari of Nigeria go take off to London for medical check up today.

Dat na di news Nigerians go wake up to on Tuesday afta di office of di president announce di United Kingdom [UK] trip last night.

Dis Buhari UK health care waka na di 12th time since im become president in 2015.

Wia dis foto come from, Nigeria presidency

Femi Adesina wey announce President Buhari latest travel inside statement say di treatment go last for about two weeks.

Adesina add say di 78 year old leader go meet with di service chiefs [ogas at di top of di Armed Forces] before e go leave Abuja.

Di last time di Nigerian president depart Abuja go London na last year wen e go to participate for di first UK-Africa Investment Summit wey happun on 20 January, 2020.

Wia dis foto come from, Bashir Ahmad

However di last UK medical trip of di president happun on 25 April, 2019 wen di office of di president say di "private trip" to London," go last for 10 days.

Tori be say di president dey visit UK for one medical reason while hospitals inside di west African kontri still dey lack .

Dis na di oda times Buhari do trip to UK.

Wia dis foto come from, Bayo Omoboriowo

2016 Buhari UK trip

Eight months afta Muahmmadu Buhari become President of Nigeria - on February 5, 2016, e travel go UK for im first holiday and return on February 10, 2016.

From 13 May to May 15 2016, Buhari attend first ever Anti-corruption summit in the United Kingdom wey many heads of state from around Africa also show face.

6th to 19th July, 2016 Buhari go London on Sick leave.

Wia dis foto come from, FACEBOOK/BUHARI SALLAU

2017 Buhari UK trip

7th May to 13th August 20, Buahri go London o sick leave.

21-25th Septempber, di 78 year old Nigerian leader take anoda trip to London on holiday.

2018 Buhari UK trip

9th to 19th April, 2018 Muhammadu Buhari enta London for meeting of Commonwealth Nations.

1st to 2nd May, 2018 oga Buhari go London on transit.

8th to 18th May, 2018, di Nigerian President visit London to see doctors.

3rd to 13th August, 2018 Buhari go London for holiday.

2019 Buhari UK trip

25th April to 5th May, 2019 President Buhari do private trip to London

Presido Muhammadu Buhari travel go United Kingdom for 'private visit' from 2nd till 17th November 2019.

2020 Buhari UK trip

Di Nigerian president depart Abuja go London to participate for di first UK-Africa Investment Summit wey happun on 20 January, 2020.

2021 Buhari UK trip