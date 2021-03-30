Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu: Nigerian politician Bola Tinubu colloquium in Kano lessons

28 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Kano State Government

Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, former govnor of Lagos state for western Nigeria and big oga for di kontri ruling APC political party visit to Kano for northern Nigeria to celebrate im 69th birthday get lessons wey you fit learn from.

E get di way different pipo dey use eye see di visit; some say na political ahead of di 2023 elections while some say na move to unite Nigerians after north/soutj tensions of the last couple of months.

Here na four lessons from Bola Tinubu colloquium in Kano:

Wia dis foto come from, Kano State Government

Local kata kata between PDP and APC

Among di things wey Tinubu visit cause for Kano na kata kata between ruling APC for di state and opposition PDP for di state wey former govnor Rabiu Kwankwaso belong to.

Tinubu use im visit to go see Kwankwaso for im house and dat one sit well with some pipo for APC wey say na di former govnor beg am to come as e dey eye come back to APC.

While Kwankwaso camp tok say dia oga dey very relevant politically na why Tinubu go see am.

Na di mata some pipo dey still try settle as both camps still dey prove say di visit na about dem.

Weather no allow close allies attend

Anoda major thing na how bad Kano weather' no allow some of Tinubu's closest pipo to attend di birthday celebrations.

According to Senator Babafemi Ojudu, vice president Yemi Osinbajo, house speaker Femi Gbajabiamila, Lagos govnor Babajide Sanwo Olu all no fit attend because dem hear say Kano weather dey bad.

Las Las na technology come to di rescue as all di aforementioned use video to send im dia birthday wishes to di APC leader.

Wia dis foto come from, Dr ABDULLAHI GANDUJE/FACEBOOK Wetin we call dis foto, Kano state govnor Abdullahi Ganduje wit di APC national leader Bola Tinubu

Some of di things wey Tinubu do while in Kano na to launch some projects wey govnor Abdullahi Ganduje do, among dem na di new office for di state anti corruption board.

During di launching, Tinubu yan say e like di way Ganduje dey try wella to fight corruption for di state.

Dat comment bring alot of discussion on social media about fighting corruption and what what is needed to fight am.

For many di most popular from the visit and celebration na when di celebrant Tinubu tok say make Federal goment recruit 50 million Nigerian youths into Army.

E tok about lack of jobs for di kontri and how criminal elements dey take advantage of dat to recruit young pipo into dia networks.