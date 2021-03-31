Quavo and Saweetie elevator video: Migos rapper, Net Worth and im kasala with ex Saweetie

Dem born Quavo, wey im real name na Quavious Keyate Marshall on April 2, 1991.ˈ

Quavo na American rapper, singer, songwriter, and record producer. and e come from Georgia.

Pipo sabi am well-well as di cofounder and current frontman of hip hop/ trap three Migos.

Tori be say im bin first start to dey play American football for high school before im leave am to do rap.

Quavo dey related to im fellow Migos members, e be Takeoff uncle and Offset cousin.

Dem bin start di group Migos for 2009 under si name "Polo Boys".

Outside of Migos, Quavo don feature on four singles wey don peak within du top 10 of di Billboard Hot 100, including DJ Khaled "I'm the One" and "No Brainer".

Even sef oga Quavo don act for inside feem before, e been dey for di TV show, Atlanta for dia season one.

Tori sef be say im for show for di hit series Narcos and im be di executive producer for di movie, "The Resort".

For October 12, 2018, e release im debut solo album, Quavo Huncho wey peak at number 2 ontop di Billboard 200.

Wetin be di recent issue for Quavo and Saweetie?

Rappers, Quavo and Saweetie bin reveal say dem dey date for 2019

On Tuesday, video bin comot wey show di couple bin dey struggle for inside elevator dey drag one bag.

Tori be say di incident and di video bin come from 2020 and bin dey from Saweetie apartment elevator.

Di one minute video bin show di two pipo bin dey struggle for one bag, and Quavo bin drag im dat time girlfriend enta inside elevator wia she bin land for ground and e come land on top of am.

Many pipo for social media bin dey argue say na proof of domestic violence while odas halaa say na just struggle for bag.

Di couple wey both be rappers announce say dem bin dey date for 2019 afta rumour bin dey go round.

E reveal am for im social media as Saweetie bin dey launch her album, Icy say im dey proud of her.

Before Saweetie, Quavo bin dey linked to rapper, Iggy Azalea and dancer, Karuchae Tran but dem bin deny am.

But im bin date model Nykkia Harris from 2012, propose to am for June, 2014 before dem break up for September of dat year.