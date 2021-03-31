CCT Chairman assault update: Danladi Umar, Code of Conduct Tribunal chairman assault video reaction

Danladi Umar, di chairman of di Code of Conduct Tribunal [CCT], wey dem catch on video physically assaulting a security man for on shopping mall inside Nigeria capital city say di man bin dey 'rude'.

Di CCT Chairman bin dey inside Banex Plaza, Wuse 2, Abuja for di viral video wey show Danladi Umar vex sotey e assualt di guard.

Oga Umar also violently kick di guard, before dem hold am and police officers take am into im car.

Reacting to di video in a statement on Tuesday, Ibraheem Al-Hassan, CCT toktok pesin say di security man bin dey rude and e bin threaten oga Umar.

Tori be say gbege start wit a quarrels and argument between Danladi Umar and di guard over a parking space inside di Banex Plaza premises on Monday.

Di CCT Chairman bin arrive di premises at about noon on Monday for a phone repair.

On getting to di premises, im driver bin park for one open parking space, but di guard wey see dem from a distance insist say dem no go park dia.

Di CCT chairman insist say im go no go pull out of go parking lot.

Narrating wetin bin happun, Al-Hassan say di kwanta alias "altercations start as di security personnel no fit give a reasonable explanation why oga Umar no fit park inside di empty space.

He say although di tribunal chairman no identify himself, "di boy bin dey rude for im approach and threaten to deal wit di chairman if he refuse to leave di place."

"Again, if di chairman bin go dia to cause trouble or intimidate someone, as suggested, he for go dia as big man concern with im full official escort alias paraphernalia. But he go dia alone with his younger brother," di statement add.

"Di policemen wey dem see inside di video clip no be di chairman police team. Dem be di policemen operating around di plaza, wey at first instance intervene before di arrival of di police team from Maitama police station."