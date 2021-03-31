LGBTQI Ghana: LGBTQ+ #Ghanagetsbetter campaign launch as police arrest 22 lesbian wedding suspects

Wia dis foto come from, LGBTQI Ghana

LGBTQI community members den supporters dey change dema profile pictures plus red in solidarity with de campaign.

Organisers of de #GhanaGetsBetter say "de colour red of which dey de Ghanaian flag inside dey stand for de blood of wana forebears which dem give we."

"De red also dey symbolize colour for Ghanaian solemnity, protest, den mourning," dem explain as part of de campaign.

Ghana arrest 22 suspected lesbians for Kwahu Obomeng

On de back of dis campaign, Ghana Police arrest some 22 alleged lesbians for Kwahu Obomeng, Eastern Region over claims say dem dey organise gay/lesbian wedding.

22 suspect dey inside police custody pending investigations into de matter.

Video wey dey circulate show as police storm de grounds of de event wey dem start dey pick up de suspects amidst some exchanges.

"We go burn them, we go burn all of them" - Ghanaian man chant for video as police arrest 22 suspected lesbians who attend same sex wedding for Eastern Region.

But LGBTQ+ community say de claims say dem dey organise wedding be false, sake of de attendees say dem dey under birthday party.

LGBTQI support group, African Equality Centre in a reaction to dis development explain say Ghana Police Service arrest 22 LGBTQ+ persons wey gather.

But de chief of Kwahu Obomeng den en elders say dem organise 'lesbian wedding', meanwhile attendees say it e be 'birthday party'.