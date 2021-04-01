Ghana Dumsor: 'Ghana dey experience dumsor with a bit of display' - Ghanaians call out Nana Akufo-Addo govment over electricity failure

Ongoing power issues for Ghana dey stir up reactions from power users who dey call out govment to paint proper picture of de ongoing power challenge.

Power distribution company Ghana Grid Company Limited (GRIDCo) dis week explain say dem initiate conversations plus Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) on load shedding timetable from April to July.

GRIDCo explain say de reason for de load shedding from April to July be necessary sae of dema engineers for work on some substations den plants across which dey need urgent attention.

But most Ghanaians feel say dis explanation no dey make wash sake of e check like dumsor return wey dem dey cover up.

Power users enter social media to express dema worries over de electricity failure dem dey experience.

Top Ghanaian celebs like Yvonne Nelson, Lydia Forson den others start dey mount pressure on govment over de ongoing load shedding.

Others dey ask authorities say dem for add water time table saf sake of de water too no sheda dey

flow.

Between 2013 to 2016, Energy analysts reveal say Ghana lose up to USD 3 billion in terms of economic activities den thousands of losses during de almost four years power crisis.

At de peak of de power supply crisis, electricity users for de country experienced up to 16 hours without power daily.