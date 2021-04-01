Najeebat Sule: Shooting of 24 year old Nigerian Beauty queen, PhD Student for America: Wetin we know

one hour wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, is_that_najee/ Instagram

Gunman don kill one former Nigerian beauty queen Najeebat Sule, for United States of America, way make her parents sef don begin hide for fear of dia lives.

Tori be say di gunman shoot Najeebat 24, wey plenty pipo know as Najee, around 6pm on March 12, inside her for infront of house for di 8800 block of Frankford Avenue.

Di shooter wey Police never sabi fire plenty bullets for Najee bodi as she sit down inside her car for di front of her family house.

Najeebat papa Adewale Sule, tell tori pipo sey im come out of di house as im hear di gunfire and come even see di suspect fire di last bullet on im daughter.

'I see di guy dey shoot my daughter. Im shoot di last round and I chase am,' di papa tok.

Wia dis foto come from, is_that_Najee/Instagram

Najee close friend Habibat Magaji also tell tori pipo say , "'I no fit reason anything wey fit make anybody wan kill Najeebat."

Danielle Outlaw, Police Commissioner of Philadelphia Police Department tok say "dis tin dey absolutely unacceptable," as she condemn di level of violence for di city during her meeting on top di latest crime statistics for di area, "dis pipo wey dem dey kill na human beings," she tok.

Over 120 killings don happen under three months for Philadelphia since 2021 start, with 15 of dem being children, tori pipo bin report.

Who be Najeebat Sule?

Wia dis foto come from, is_that_najee/ Instagram

Najeebat Sule na 24-year-old Nigerian top model wey base for Philadelphia, USA.

She and her family bin move go Philadelphia from Nigeria for early 2000.

Najeebat be Miss Ondo 2019, before she go contest for di Miss Nigeria Pageant show wia she emerge second runner-up.

She bin just finish her Master's Degree for Public Health from West Chester University and don also start her Doctorate Degree for di same institution.