How ''small'' North Macedonia beat Germany and oda giant killings wey don happun for football

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Apart from Wednesday when dem lose 1-2 to North Macedonia di last time wey Germany lose match for dia home na when England hammer dem 5-1 for 2001.

Unlike England wey get big stars like Michael Owen, Steven Gerrard and David Beckham at di time, North Macedonia no get a single star name, dat na one of di reasons di defeat shock many pipo.

Since after di match, fans don dey ask wetin happun while different analysts dey try give explanation for di shocking result.

Germany coach Joachim Low say di result dey seriously disappointing and say dem no dey fresh enough as one di reasons for di loss.

Sports analyst Baba Sani say di Germany vs Macedonia result go go down as one of di most shocking for football history, see di oda shocking results wey don happun for international football before.

France vs Senegal 2002

Dis na di first match for 2002 FIFA World Cup wey happun for Japan and korea and e remain di most popular match for di whole tournament.

Senegal wey qualify for dia firsf world cup at di time dey face defending champions France wey full with stars like Zinedine Zidane, Thierry Henry and Patrick Vieira.

Against di run of play late Baba Buba Diop score only goal of di game as di match end 1-0 in favour of di Africans, na match wey pipo still dey ask how e take happun.

Cameroon vs Argentina 1990

Many pipo believe say the Cameroon side of Italia 90 na di best African team wey don go World Cup and dis result na one of di reasons why.

At di time Argentina na defending champions and dem get stars including di one and only Diego Armando Maradona wey make many believe say e go be walkover for di Argentines.

But football get funny ways sometimes and na wetin happun be dat as Cameroon's Omam Biyik score di goal for match wey pipo dey call di miracle of Milan.

South Korea vs Italy 2002

Dis na anoda unforgettable match from di 2002 world cup.

When hosts South Korea jam Italy for di second round of di tournament wetin bin dey pipo's lip na who Italy go face for Quarter Finals as dem no see South Korea as threat.

Francesco Totti, Christian Vieri and Paolo Maldini na some of di star names wey dey di Italian side dat time.