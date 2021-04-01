Soludo Attacked: Former CBN govnor Charles Soludo dey fine afta gunmen attack, kill three policemen for im political rally in Anambra

44 minutes wey don pass

Di former govnor of Central bank of Nigeria and aspirant for di Anambra state November 2021 govnorship election confam to BBC say im dey fine afta gunmen attack am for gathering, kill three policemen.

Inside phone call wit BBC Igbo, Oga Soludo say im dey fine and notin do am, but add say even so im no fit tok say im dey fine afta three of im security aide die for di attack.

Some unknown gunmen bin attack di govnorship aspirant wey follow dey contest to rule Anambra state under di All Progressive Grand Alliance party for im home town, Isiofia, wia im bin dey do interactive session wit youths of di town.

Beyond confaming say im dey okay, Oga Soludo neva fit tok much about wetin happun.

According to di Anambra state Commissioner of Police, Monday Bala Kuryas, dem don arrest one pesin in connection to di attack and dem go begin serious investigate to punish di pipo wey get hand for di attack.