US Capitol lockdown after security threat - See wetin to know

41 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Di US Capitol building dey on lockdown afta one vehicle run into di security barriers wey surround di complex, according to police.

Capitol Police say di suspect dey in custody afta reports say someone run vehicle into two officers.

Dem don carry di suspect and di two officers go hospital, police tok.

The Capitol and surrounding streets for Washington DC dey in lockdown afta police warn of "external security threat".

Footage of di scene show as helicopter dey fly overhead wetin look like two pipo ontop stretchers as dem move dem into ambulances.

Congress currently dey in recess, meaning say di majority of lawmakers no dey the Capitol today.

President Biden comot Washington earlier in di day for Camp David, di presidential retreat for Maryland. Some reporters, maintenance workers and Capitol Hill employees likely still dey for the Capitol.