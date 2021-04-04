He is Risen: Easter message from Pope Francis ask pipo not to 'lose hope' sake of coronavirus - See oda tins e tok

4 April 2021, 09:16 WAT New Informate 23 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Di Catholic Pope Francis don give im ninth annual Urbi et Orbi alias Easter Message for di St Peter's Basilica.

For di Saturday Easter vigil, di Pope bin focus im message for wia Jesus go afta im bin rise, Galilee and wetin dat one mean for believers.

E admonish pipo say "for dis dark months of pandemic, make we listen to di Risen Lord as im call us to start afresh and no loose hope."

Dis go be di second year wey di pope go give im easter message for inside empty St Peter's Basilica sake of di Covid 19 Pandemic.

Already, Italy don go on National lockdown as dem dey fear say di third wave of di pandemic fit enta gear two with di Easter Celebration.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Pope Francis comot three messages from di tin wey di angel for di tomb tok, wen im say "He is risen and e dey wait you fir Galilee"

Di first one na say, go to Galilee means fresh start. For im message, Pope Francis say, "e dey possible to begin anew, because new life dey wey God fit wake from inside us even with our failures."

Di second one be say, going to Galilee mean say make you open your heart to know God wey fit surprise you. E say "faith no be album of past memories on top say Jesus no be old school."

Di third message be say, Jesus love 'us' even in di middle of di kasala wey dey burst everyday. E mention say, even as di old Galilee bin dey outside of Jerusalem wey pipo dey see dat time as holy and bin dey very poor and wretched, Jesus still go dia.