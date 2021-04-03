DMX 'drug overdose': Missy Elliot, Ja Rule, Rick Ross, odas offer prayers for Rapper, Earl Simmons recovery

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Di entertainment industry for America dey react to tori say ogbonge rapper Earl Simmons, wey pipo sabi as DMX dey critical condition for hospital.

BBC never fit confam wetin true-true happun as at now but TMZ dey report say di 50-year-old Hip Hop icon DMX life dey at risk afta e suffer a drug overdosed on Friday night.

Wetin we know

No family don confam DMX condition, but some musicians and odas for di entertainment industry don react to di tori.

Among those wey don "prayers" for di rapper, na Ja Rule and Missy Elliott.

Ja Rule tweet: "Prayers up for my brother DMX," while Missy Elliott add say: "Prayers for DMX and im family."

Rick Ross also call for prayer for DMX for im Instastory.

Odas wey don call for prayers na actors Gabrielle Union and Viola Davies

Wia dis foto come from, TWITTER SCREENGRAB

Who be DMX?

DMX na one of di biggest rap stars during di 1990s.

Dem born Earl Simmons wey pipo sabi with im stage name DMX, (Dark Man X) on December 18, 1970.

E be American rapper and songwriter. E begin dey rap for di early 1990s, and release im debut album It's Dark and Hell Is Hot for 1998.

Na for 1999 e release im best-selling album, ... And Then There Was X, wey include di hit single "Party Up (Up in Here)". Since im debut, DMX don release seven studio albums.

During di 1990s, DMX bin form close bond with fellow up-and-coming rappers Jay Z and Ja Rule, di three bin collabo each oda many times and form group, Murder Inc. But di group no last.

DMX don also feature inside films like Belly, Romeo Must Die, Exit Wounds, Cradle 2 the Grave and Last Hour.

For 2006, e act for di reality television series DMX: Soul of a Man, wey dem show for BET cable television network.

For 2003, DMX publish a book about imself, titled, E.A.R.L.: The Autobiography of DMX.