Tigray crisis: Why Canadian singer, The Weeknd dey donate $ 1 million give Ethiopia

17 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

R&B singer, The Weeknd don announce say im dey drop $1 million dollars give di Ethiopians wey dey for di middle of di kasala wey dey burst for di Tigray region of Ethiopia.

Di singer wey dem born for Canada tok dis one for inside im social media say di money im dey donate go enta UN World Food Programme wey go help to pay for two million meals for di region.

Dis na as di Tigray interim administration bin record say di kasala don pursue pass two million pipo comot from dia houses and four million pipo wey need aid.

Di fighting for Tigrey region don dey go on since November last year and start wen Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed send forces go di region afta e accuse di Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) say dem attack goment military base.

Di TPLF bin dey waka as di ruling class for di area, but di mata scata as oga Abiy start to try to increase di power of di central goment.

Why The Weeknd dey donate money give Ethiopia?

For statement, e tok say, "my heart dey break for my pipo for Ethiopia on top say innocent civilians from small pikin dem to old pipo don die senselessly."

Di reason why im call dem my pipo na on top say di star wey im real name na Abel Tesfaye na pikin of Ethiopian immigrants.

For 2015, im follow tok about im Ethiopian heritage for Rollinf Stone interview say, im grandmama bin dey cari am go Ethiopian Orthodox church for Canada.

Im also add say im first language na Amharic and im take di way wey im dey sing from Ethiopian singer, Aster Aweke.

Who be The Weeknd?

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters

The Weeknd na popular R&B musician with 45 singls and albums wey don enta platinum status ova di past ten years.

Im biggest songs include Can't Feel My Face, I Feel It Coming, Call Out My Name among Plenti odas.

Di 30 year old artiste don even get three Grammy Awards and for February dis year perform for di American Super Bowl half-time show.