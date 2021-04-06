Alex Saab: Who be di man wey Twitter allegedly suspend Nigerian Influencers on top im mata?

one hour wey don pass

Nigerian Twitter don enta serious kasala afta Twitter allegedly suspend plenti Nigerian Influencers account.

According to di social media users, na dia involvement with one Columbian business man wey dem dey call Alex Saab cause dis mata.

For February, Alex Saab just start to dey trend for Nigeria Twitter

Dis na as for June, last year dem arrest Saab for Cape Verde say im dey help Venezuela President Nicolás Maduro do money laundering and oda wuru-wuru..

Twitter neva comot with statement on top di mata, howeva tori pipo Financial Times comot with one intelligence analysis report wey tok say Venezuela dey use fake Twitter accounts dem to ginger pipo so dem no go fit extradite oga Saab go America.

Di analysis report say na mostly Nigerian Twitter influencers dem bin dey use to ginger pipo on top di mata for inside "Twitter War".

Who be Alex Saab?

Alex Saab na Columbian businessman wey America bin accuse say dem help Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro carry out corruption and money laundering.

Di 48 year old man dey hustle with im business as contractor and bin don work with di Venezuelan goment for sometime.

E be lawyer for Columbia and im get dual nationality wit Venezuela and Antigua.

Dem bin born di man for Barabquilla, Columbia as im papa and mama get Lebanese origin.

Tori be say im tok for interview wey im give one Columbian magazine, say im no get any personal relationship with Maduro except wen im bin meet am few times to sign contracts.

E add say im neva collect gift from member of goment or di president for di work wey im follow dem do and clamim say "I be open book and mny accounts and conscience dey clear".

Venezuelan goment reveal say dem no suppose arrest am on top say im get diplomatic passport.

Tori be say im bin dey go Iran from Venezuela to hussle fuel and food from di Middle Eastern Nation wen dem stop an for Cape Verde, west Africa to refuel di jet.