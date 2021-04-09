DMX is not dead! E dey alive and on life support - Steve Rifkind

31 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Instagram/@steverifkind

Tori of American rapper DMX death dey trend on social media.

Di rumour wey begin in di night of Thursday, April 8, continue into Friday for oda kontries like Nigeria.

Di rapper manager Steve Rifkind share statement ontop im Instagram page say di rapper still dey alive and on life support.

"Everybody, please stop to dey post dis rumors," e tok. "DMX still dey alive. Yes, e dey on life support, but please, dis false rumours no dey help anybody wey dey see am. Let di family relax for a night."

TMZ first report on April 3, TMZ say di 50-year-old rapper bin land hospital in critical condition, afta a heart attack from drug overdose.

But DMX manager wey come out to confam di tori dat time no fit tok wetin cause di heart atack.

Mr Richman tell US media say e no know weda di heart attack happun as a result of drug overdose, as TMZ bin report.

Di 50-year-old, wey e real name na Earl Simmons, land hospital for White Plains, New York late on Friday evening, Mr Richman tok, e add say DMX dey surrounded by im family.

"E bin dey on life support," di lawyer tok. "Dem don take am off of life support. E dey breath on im own but small brain activity dey."

DMX wey be father-of-15 bin don serve jail sentences in di past on charges wey include animal cruelty, reckless driving, drug possession and weapons possession.

For 2018, e make headlines afta e play one of im own songs to a judge inside court wen e bin dey face charges of tax fraud. Afta di judge listen to di song, e say, DMX na "good man" e come give am one year in prison.

For 2016, e stop to dey breathe and dem gat to revive am inside one hotel car park for New York state.

"Earl na sweet guy," Mr Richman tok. "Earl na pesin wey fit tell ogbonge story. E na pesin wey get something inside. Dis na heartbreaker.