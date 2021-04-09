Prince Philip: Queen Elizabeth husband don die at di age of 99, Buckingham Palace announce

9 April 2021, 12:15 WAT New Informate 22 minutes wey don pass

Prince Philip, Queen Elizabeth II husband, don die at di age of 99, Buckingham Palace don announce.

Buckingham Palace say: "Na with deep sorrow naim Her Majesty The Queen announce di death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.

"His Royal Highness passe away peacefully dis morning for Windsor Castle."

Boris Johnson say e "inspire di lives of countless young people".

Speaking for Downing Street, di prime minister add say: "E help to carry di Royal Family and di monarchy so dat e remain institution wey dey vital to di balance and happiness of our national life."

Mr Johnson say e receive di news of di duke's death "with great sadness".

"Prince Philip earn di affection of generations here for di United Kingdom, across di Commonwealth, and around di world," e tok.

Paying tribute to di duke role as di longest serving consort in history, Mr Johnson also remember Prince Philip as one of di last surviving pipo wey fight Second World War.

"From dat experience, e come out with ethic of service wey e apply throughout di unprecedented changes of di post-War era," Mr Johnson tok.

"Like di expert carriage driver wey e be, e help to steer di Royal Family and the monarchy so dat e remain institution wey dey vital to di balance and happiness of our national life."

'Deep sense of commitment'

Scotland First Minister Nicola Sturgeon say she dey "saddened" by di death of di duke.

She tweet: "I send my personal and deepest condolences - and those of scotgov and di pipo of Scotland - to Her Majesty The Queen and her family."

Justin Welby, the Archbishop of Canterbury, say: "E consistently put di interest of odas ahead of im own and, in so doing, provide an outstanding example of Christian service."

The archbishop add say: "As we recover and rebuild after di terrible trial of the coronavirus pandemic, we go need fortitude and a deep sense of commitment to serve odas."

The prince marry Princess Elizabeth for 1947, five years before she become Queen, and be di longest-serving royal consort in British history.

For March, the Duke of Edinburgh comot hospital afta one month-long stay for treatment.

E undergo procedure for one pre-existing heart condition for anoda London hospital - St Bartholomew's.

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters Wetin we call dis foto, Staff members bring notice to di fence of Buckingham Palace afta dem announce say Prince Philip don die

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters

Prince Philip and di Queen get four children, eight grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.

Dem born dia first son, the Prince of Wales, Prince Charles, in 1948, followed by im sister, the Princess Royal, Princess Anne, in 1950, the Duke of York, Prince Andrew, in 1960 and the Earl of Wessex, Prince Edward, in 1964.

Dem born Prince Philip on the Greek island of Corfu on 10 June 1921.

Im father na Prince Andrew of Greece and Denmark, di younger son of King George I of the Hellenes.

Im mother, Princess Alice, na daughter of Lord Louis Mountbatten and di great-granddaughter of Queen Victoria.