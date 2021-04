Wetin we call dis foto,

Twelve months later, di prince wey appear to get beta join di Queen on di royal barge, di Spirit of Chartwell, wey form part of di rain-drenched Diamond Jubilee river pageant on 3 June 2012. He and di Queen stand for most of di 80-minute journey, as 1,000 boats follow dem travell seven miles down di River Thames to Tower Bridge. However, di duke land hospital sake of bladder infection before di Diamond Jubilee concert on 4 June.