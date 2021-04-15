Daunte Wright shooting: Former police officer Kim Potter charged over killing

46 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters Wetin we call dis foto, Kim Potter was held at Hennepin County Jail before being released on bail

One former police officer wey shoot and one kill black motorist for Minnesota dey face charges of second-degree manslaughter, according to prosecutors.

Police bin arrest Kim Potter come later release her on $100,000 (£72,000) bail.

Police say Mrs Potter shoot Daunte Wright accidentally, afta she mistakenly comot her gun instead of her Taser.

In response to di charges, Wright family lawyer Ben Crump say di killing dey "intentional, deliberate, and na unlawful use of force".

Both Mrs Potter and local police chief Tim Gannon don resign. Di killing don spark clashes between police and protesters for Brooklyn Center - suburb of Minneapolis - and late on Wednesday, many demonstrators again go against curfew to gather outside police headquarters.

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters Wetin we call dis foto, Pepper spray was used against protesters outside police headquarters in Brooklyn Center

Like previous nights before, protesters throw bottles and other projectiles at police wey respond with stun grenades and pepper spray.

Minneapolis already dey on di edge sake of di trial of one white ex-police officer wey dey face accuse for di murder of African-American George Floyd.

Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) say dem take Mrs Potter into custody on Wednesday morning. Dem book her into Hennepin County Jail on probable cause second-degree manslaughter before she later get bail.

She dey due to make her first court appearance on Thursday.

Di charge carry maximum sentence of 10 years for prison and $20,000 (£14,500) fine. Prosecutors must show say Mrs Potter dey "culpably negligent" and take "unreasonable risk" for her actions, Reuters report.