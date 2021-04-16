Prince Philip funeral: How e go happen, who fit come & how to watch am live

17 minutes wey don pass

Funeral preparations don ready for Prince Philip, Queen Elizabeth II husband, wey die on Friday 9 April at di age of 99.

Dis na wetin we sabi about di event.

Wia di funeral go happen?

Di ceremonial royal funeral go happen for St George's Chapel, for Windsor Castle, by 15:00 BST on Saturday 17 April.

Prince Philip bodi dey rest for di private chapel for Windsor Castle.

Tori be say di duke tok say im no funeral wey no to get plenty tins inside and e no wan lie in state - wey mean say di public for don get chance to view im coffin.

Television stations go carry di whole funeral event.

Who go attend di funeral?

Coronavirus restrictions for England mean say na only 30 pipo, wey go do social distancing, na im fit attend di funeral.

Dis pipo include members of di Queen and Duke of Edinburgh family members, including three of im relatives from German.

Prince Harry go show but im wife Meghan, wey dey pregnant, no go fly come from US, as per di medical advice she get.

Wetin go happen on di day?

Di duke go don get ceremonial funeral, instead of state funeral. Di small difference be say - monarchs, na im dey get state funeral although wartime Prime Minister Winston Churchill get state funeral. Di Queen Mother bin do ceremonial funeral for 2002, just like Diana, Princess of Wales for 1997.

On di day of di funeral, di coffin go move from di private chapel to di State Entrance of Windsor Castle. Im bodi go dey inside one modified Land Rover, wey di duke imself help to design.

How to watch di funeral

Live online coverage of di procession and funeral go start on on di BBC News website and app by 07:00 BST and dem go stream di service for UK and internationally.

Television coverage inside di UK go begin at 12:30 BST on Saturday on BBC One, di BBC News Channel and on BBC iPlayer.

At 15:00 BST, di whole nation for Britain go observe one minute silence, in memory of di duke.

Di start and end of di Silence go dey signalled by gun wey Di King Troop Royal Horse Artillery go fire.

After the service, the duke will be interred in the royal vault.

Wetin go happun after di funeral?

Di period of national mourning go end on di day of di funeral.