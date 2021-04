George Floyd verdict live: Derek Chauvin dey guilty of second degree murder

Wia dis foto come from, EPA Wetin we call dis foto, A couple pause for a moment in front of one portrait of George Floyd on di second day of di court hearing for di murder trial.

Derek Chauvin, di former Minneapolis policeman wey chop accuse say e kill George Floyd last year don get judgement say e dey guilty of murder.

Judges for di American trial convict Chauvin of all charges wey include second and third-degree murder as well as manslaughter.

Na last year di ex-police officer show for viral video wey show im knee on George Floyd neck.

Dis mata spark global protests against racism.

Lawyers wey cari di mata go court tell di judges say oga Chauvin na im kill oga Floyd

But di defence lawyer say dia customer bin dey follow correct police training procedure.

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters Wetin we call dis foto, Reaction to di guilty verdict outside courthouse

As Judge Cahill lead di jurors through dia final duties, we see footage of di public outside court celebrating and cheering di guilty verdict.

Inside, Derek Chauvin face remain almost expressionless inside im mask.

Following a recommendation from prosecutors, Judge Cahill don revoke Chauvin bail.

Him go remain in jail until dem sentence am.