Police Shooting: Ohio cop shoot 16-year-old Ma'Khia Bryant as dem dey judge Derek Chauvin mata

10 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters Wetin we call dis foto, Hazel Bryant, wey say she be di aunty to di dead girl, follow tori pipo tok

Police for Columbus, Ohio don shoot one teenage girl kill am as im dey respond to emergency of attempted stabbing.

Video from di bodi cam footage of di police bin show di 16-year-old wey her name na Ma'Khia Bryant dey hold knife threaten pesin, with group of pipo around dem.

Before di police officer (wey dem neva release im name) enta di group tell dem make dem "get down" come shoot im gun plenti times wey injure di girl and lead to her death.

As at now, di police man dey paid administrative leave, even as officials dey argue say di policeman bin kill di pikin to save di life of one of di oda girls for di group.

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters Wetin we call dis foto, Protesters gada around di place wey young Ma'Khai bin die

As Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther say, "we sabi from di video say, di officer bin act so im go fit protect anoda young girl for our community, but one family dey mourn tonight".

However, one woman say she be Ma'Khia Bryant aunty tok say her niece bin dey try defend herself afta dem bin attack am.

Columbus Police oga for now, Mike Woods say dem don start investigation on top di officer action for di Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation.