Earth Day 2021: Step-by-step simple things to do to 'Restore Our World'

one hour wey don pass

Earth Day don land again and di organisers dey look for new ways to protect di earth.

Dis year di theme na "Restore Our World" and volunteers plus including organizers dem dey hold events all ova di world to teach pipo di need on how to take restore di earth.

Dis events include Youth Climate Summit, "Teach for di Planet: Global Education Summit" and "We Shall Breathe" virtual summit wey di Hip Hop Caucus dey organize.

So far dis na ten tips on how you fit help with di movement: