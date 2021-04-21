Queen Elizabeth: British monarch mark 95 birthday today - See why di Queen get two birthdays

one hour wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, European Photopress Agency Wetin we call dis foto, Di Queen don clock 95

Di Queen of England clock 95-years-old on Wednesday 21 April dis year, but she also get anoda birthday later in di year.

Dem born di Queen on 21 April 1926 - wey make that day her real birthday.

She come get di second one - wey be di official celebration - and that one dey happen on di second Saturday of June.

So why di Queen get two birthdays, and how dey celebrate dem?

Wia dis foto come from, PA Wetin we call dis foto, Di Queen as baby in di hand of her mama and papa, wey dat time still be Duke and Duchess of York - 1 May 1926

History of two birthdays

No be today official celebrations to mark di King or Queen birthday for UK don dey happen on day wey no be dia real birthday.

Na King George II begin dis double birthday celebration more than 250 years ago for 1748.

Dem born am for November, wey be period for UK wey no dey get good weather.

But because im real birthday no be good time of di year to take do birthday parade, King George choose anoda day to mark am - di annual military parade day for di summer, when di weather dey fine.

And na so di tradition wia monarch go get real birthday and official birthday begin.

Wia dis foto come from, Royal Family

How di Queen dey mark her two birthdays

For her real birthday, di Queen dey dey with her family.

Every 21 April, 41-gun salute go fire for Hyde Park, 21-gun salute for Windsor Great Park and 62-gun salute for di Tower of London.

But dem cancel am dis year because of di coronavirus pandemic.

Di Queen and di Royal Family still dey mourn di death of Prince Philip, so even celebrations inside di family no go dey like e dey be.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Dis na foto of di Queen birthday gun salute for Hyde Park - April 2019

Meanwhile on her official birthday, wey dey happun for June, na Trooping The Colour parade dem dey do.

Dem cancel that one too dis year - and na di third time for her reign wey e no go ahead.

Wetin be Trooping The Colour?

Trooping the Colour don mark di official birthday of di British monarchs for more than 260 years.

More than 1400 soldiers, 200 horses and 400 musicians dey usually take part for di event!

Many pipo go gada outside with clothes wey get Union Jacks design, and wit flags in order to watch di parade outside of Buckingham Palace.