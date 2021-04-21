How scammers steal $32m from one 90-year old Hong Kong woman

one hour wey don pass

Police say fraudsters wey pretend to be Chinese officials don scam one 90-year old woman of HK$250 million (£23m, $32m).

Hong Kong police say di criminals bin act like public security officials wey dey investigate one criminal case for China.

Dem tell di woman say pesin don tiff her identity and use am on di mainland.

Dem later tell her to make 11 deposits into one bank account between August and January to help di alleged investigation.

So far, investigators don arrest one 19-year old man wey dem later release on bail.

According to local media dem first contact di woman for August last year through someone wey pretend to be mainland official.

Di scammers later go her place come give her phone wey she go use dey communicate wit dem.

Dem later get to know di entire incident wen di woman domestic helper alert her employer daughter about di unusual activities.