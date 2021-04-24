Oscars 2021 how to watch: 93rd Academy Awards performers, red carpet, oda tins to expect

24 April 2021, 13:00 WAT New Informate one minute wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Oscar Statue

Di Academy Awards alias Oscars go hold on Sunday, 24th of April.

Dis award go be di first one wey go hold in person since di Coronavirus pandemic bin start for America.

Infact, di organisers don drag ear say dem no go accept any virtual call in..

Also, South Korean Parasite Director, Bong Joon Ho go dey to give awards, seing as na translator im take collect im own awards last year, e go make sense to watch.

How to watch Oscars 2021?

Di event go feature for di parent company ABC channel, however Oscars go post highlights of di event for dia website.

Di 2021 Oscars go begin at 8 p.m. ET [01:00am Monday, in Lagos]

So wetin be some of di tins you fit dey ginger for dis year's Oscars?

Oscars 2021 go get di first full in pesin awards

Since 2020, many of di Awards bin dey happun mostly virtually to keep pipo safe for di pandemic.

However Oscars Organizers don prepare venues for Los Angeles wey go host di event, wey crowd don reduce to 170 guests.

Oscars bin warn nominees say dem no go collect any virtual acceptance speech even as dem don make arrangement for foreign nominees wey no go fit travel.

Wia dis foto come from, Netflix Wetin we call dis foto, Chadwick Boseman

Chadwick Boseman fit win im only Oscar Nomination

Late Chadwick Boseman bin gbab im first nomination for di last movie wey im do before im die, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom.

Dis go be di only Oscars e fit win and pipo don dey halla say an Oscar win go be big tin for Black American entertainment.

For dis Award season, e don gbab three awards for di feem wey include Best Actor for Critics Choice, Golden Globed and Screen Actors Guild.

Which kain tins go be first in history for Oscars 2021

Di 93rd edition of di Awards go feature two new events for di first time a pre show and post show.

Di Pre-show [Oscars 2021 red carpet] wey dem call Oscars: Into the Spotlight go show how movies take get di nomination.

And the post show Oscar After Dark go feature interviews with di winners of di awards as dem dey hold dia statuette.

Wia dis foto come from, Samuel Goldwyn Films Wetin we call dis foto, Tunisia fit be di fourth African kontri to win Oscars

Oscars 2021: Performers for di Night

Celeste, H.E.R., Leslie Odom Jr., Laura Pausini, Daniel Pemberton, Molly Sandén and Diane Warren go dey to perform di Original Songs wey dey nominated for di Oscars.

Tori be say dem no go do dia performances dem live, however dem already don pre-record am.

"Oscars: After Dark" special, na actors Colman Domingo and Andrew Rannells go host am.

Tunisia fit join di list of African feems to win Oscars

Tunisia make dia mark for di Oscars dis year as di only African feem wey dey nominated under Nest International movie. Di feem name, The Man Who Sold His Skin.