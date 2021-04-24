Geidam Boko Haram attack update: Nigeria military stop attack for Yobe, acting IGP hometown

Wetin we call dis foto, Nigerian sojas

Nigerian Army say dem don block Boko Haram attack inside Geidam area of Yobe State.

Dem stop di suspected terrorist wit di help of Nigerian Air Force helicopters, according to reports.

Tori be say Boko Haram militants wey drive inside armored vehicles overpower di northeast Nigerian village.

Wia dis foto come from, NAF Wetin we call dis foto, Nigerian Air Force helicopters

Di jaguda pipo bin wan attack pipo wey bin dey break dia Ramadan fast late Friday, di report add.

Sources also say more than a dozen hijackers na im dem kill as a result of di bombardment by military planes.

Gaidam na di hometown of di new acting Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba.

Although di army block some terrorists wey japa after dem stop di attack, no confirmation of di exact number of those killed dey available at di moment, according to PRNigeria.