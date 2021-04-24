Omumma Mgbidi crisis: Imo gunmen attack Govnor Hope Uzodima house set am on fire

24 April 2021, 11:50 WAT New Informate 51 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Obinna Onwuka Wetin we call dis foto, mo gunmen invade Govnor Hope Uzodima house set am on fire.

BBC Pidgin don get reports of heavy gunshots for Awo-Omamma, Local Government Area, Imo State.

Local sources say dem also hear di gunshots for Omumma inside di eastern Nigerian state.

As at now police don block Mgbidi, Imo state where some destruction also happen.

Di gunmen also attack Govnor Hope Uzodinma house for Omumma also for Oru East Local Government Area of di state.

Video wey BBC Pidgin obtain dey show sey some parts of di govnor house burn with some cars and buses.

E also show at least one dead bodi for ground but e no dey clear how many pipo die, as at Saturday morning.

Omumma Mgbidi attack happun just hours afta Govnor Uzodinma visit President Muhammadu Buhari for Aso Rock Abuja.

Wia dis foto come from, Nigeria Presidency Wetin we call dis foto, President Muhammadu Buhari and Govnor Hope Uzodima hold meeting for presidential villa on Friday afternoon on 23 April, 2021.

Di place wia dis attack happun na three hours away from Owerri.

Govnor Hope Uzodima still dey Abuja wen di attack occur, according to wetin BBC Pidgin find out.

E never dey clear who dey behind di attack but locals dey suspect di attackers to be members of di Eastern Security Network [ESN].