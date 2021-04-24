Omumma Mgbidi crisis: Imo gunmen attack Govnor Hope Uzodima house set am on fire
BBC Pidgin don get reports of heavy gunshots for Awo-Omamma, Local Government Area, Imo State.
Local sources say dem also hear di gunshots for Omumma inside di eastern Nigerian state.
As at now police don block Mgbidi, Imo state where some destruction also happen.
Di gunmen also attack Govnor Hope Uzodinma house for Omumma also for Oru East Local Government Area of di state.
Video wey BBC Pidgin obtain dey show sey some parts of di govnor house burn with some cars and buses.
E also show at least one dead bodi for ground but e no dey clear how many pipo die, as at Saturday morning.
Omumma Mgbidi attack happun just hours afta Govnor Uzodinma visit President Muhammadu Buhari for Aso Rock Abuja.
Di place wia dis attack happun na three hours away from Owerri.
Govnor Hope Uzodima still dey Abuja wen di attack occur, according to wetin BBC Pidgin find out.
E never dey clear who dey behind di attack but locals dey suspect di attackers to be members of di Eastern Security Network [ESN].
Earlier dis month, di Nigeria Police Force say na members of di proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra [[POB] and Eastern Security Network [ESN] carry out di deadly attack for Owerri prison.