Police confam officers murder for Ikwerre near Port Harcourt airport afta Imo attacks

14 minutes wey don pass

Three days before dis incident American goment update dia US travel advisory on Rivers State.

Gunmen don attack and kill security officers along di Owerri/Port Harcourt airport road for Rivers State.

Police confirm di tori to BBC Pidgin today Sunday 25 April, but dem no give di number of officers wey die.

Dis dey happen just one day after gunmen burn some parts Govnor Hope Uzodimma house for Imo state, where dem also kill some security personnel.

Di fresh killings take place for Isiokpo Community inside Ikwerre Local Government Area, wey be one hour drive from Port Harcourt.

"I fit confam di attack on top security personnel along the Omagwa/Isiokpo/Elele Owerri road details still dey sketchy," Nnamdi Omoni, di PRO of Rivers State Command confirm.

Nigerian Customs Service officials dey among pipo wey di gunmen kill for dis attack.

Tori be say di unknown gunmen before killing their victims bin invade and scata one Military check point for Isiokpo.

Dem also destroy properties for di area wey dey within Omuagwa axis of Elele-Owerre road.

Pesin from di community wey see wetin happen tell tori pipo say di armed men use force enter di checkpoints.

Dem scatter di barricades den burn di operational vehicles wey dey dia, di eyewitness add.

River State Police command don begin investigate di mata.

"Di Commissioner of Police don launch full scale Investigation into di dastardly attack with a view to arrest di perpetrators and bring dem to justice." oga Omoni add.

"Meanwhile, di area don dey calm with reinforced and increased joint patrols for di stretch of di road and oda areas for di State by di security agencies."

Three days before dis incident American goment update dia US travel advisory on Rivers State.

For di advisory dem warn dia citizens not to travel to any part of di oild rich state except Port Harcourt .

Rivers State wey be heart of south south region of Nigeria share boundaries with two south eastern states - Abia and Imo.