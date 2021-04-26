Oscars 2021: Daniel Kaluuya, Anthony Hopkins win big, see full list of winners for di Oscars

28 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Netflix Wetin we call dis foto, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom still collect award for di Best Costume category and for Best Make-up and hairstyling

Dis na di list for di winners of di 93rd Academy Awards and all di nominees wey dem beat.

Mank bin get di most nominations for di show, but na Nomadland win pass for Best Picture, Best Director and Best actress.

Although Chadwick Boseman no win for Best Actor, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom still collect award for di Best Costume category.

Best picture

Winner: Nomadland

The Father

Judas and the Black Messiah

Mank

Minari

Promising Young Woman

Sound of Metal

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best actress

Winner: Frances McDormand - Nomadland

Viola Davis - Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Andra Day - The United States vs Billie Holiday

Vanessa Kirby - Pieces of a Woman

Carey Mulligan - Promising Young Woman

Best actor

Winner: Anthony Hopkins - The Father

Riz Ahmed - Sound of Metal

Chadwick Boseman - Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Gary Oldman - Mank

Steven Yeun - Minari

Best supporting actress

Winner: Yuh-Jung Youn - Minari

Maria Bakalova - Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Glenn Close - Hillbilly Elegy

Olivia Colman - The Father

Amanda Seyfried - Mank

Best supporting actor

Winner: Daniel Kaluuya - Judas and the Black Messiah

Sacha Baron Cohen - The Trial of the Chicago 7

Leslie Odom Jr - One Night in Miami

Paul Raci - Sound of Metal

Lakeith Stanfield - Judas and the Black Messiah

Best director

Winner: Nomadland - Chloe Zhao

Another Round - Thomas Vinterberg

Mank - David Fincher

Minari - Lee Isaac Chung

Promising Young Woman - Emerald Fennell

Wia dis foto come from, EPA Wetin we call dis foto, Chloe Zhao become di first Asian woman to collect Best Director for Nomadland

Best original screenplay

Winner: Promising Young Woman - Emerald Fennell

Judas and the Black Messiah - Will Berson, Shaka King, Will Berson, Kenny Lucas and Keith Lucas

Minari - Lee Isaac Chung

Sound of Metal - Darius Marder, Abraham Marder, Derek Cianfrance

The Trial of the Chicago 7 - Aaron Sorkin

Best adapted screenplay

Winner: The Father - Christopher Hampton, Florian Zeller

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm - Sacha Baron Cohen, Anthony Hines, Dan Swimer, Peter Baynham, Erica Rivinoja, Dan Mazer, Jena Friedman and Lee Kern

Nomadland - Chloé Zhao

One Night in Miami - Kemp Powers

The White Tiger - Ramin Bahrani

Best animated feature

Winner: Soul

Onward

Over the Moon

A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon

Wolfwalkers

Wia dis foto come from, Disney/Pixar Wetin we call dis foto, Soul win two Oscars for Best Animated Feature and Best Original Score

Best documentary feature

Winner: My Octopus Teacher - Pippa Ehrlich, James Reed and Craig Foster

Collective - Alexander Nanau and Bianca Oana

Crip Camp - Nicole Newnham, Jim LeBrecht and Sara Bolder

The Mole Agent - Maite Alberdi and Marcela Santibáñez

Time - Garrett Bradley, Lauren Domino and Kellen Quinn

Best international feature

Winner: Another Round (Denmark)

Better Days (Hong Kong)

Collective (Romania)

The Man Who Sold His Skin (Tunisia)

Quo Vadis, Aida? (Bosnia and Herzegovina)

Best original song

Winner: Fight For You - Judas and the Black Messiah (H.E.R., Dernst Emile II and Tiara Thomas)

Hear my Voice - The Trial of the Chicago 7 (Daniel Pemberton and Celeste Waite)

Husavik - Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga (Savan Kotecha, Fat Max Gsus and Rickard Göransson)

Io Si (Seen) - The Life Ahead [La Vita Davanti a Se] (Diane Warren and Laura Pausini)

Speak Now - One Night in Miami... (Leslie Odom, Jr and Sam Ashworth)

Wia dis foto come from, Warner Bros Wetin we call dis foto, Daniel Kaluuya carry di Best Supporting actor for im role inside Judas and the Black Messiah

Best original score

Winner: Soul - Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross and Jon Batiste

Da 5 Bloods - Terence Blanchard

Mank - Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross

Minari - Emile Mosseri

News of the World - James Newton Howard

Best cinematography

Winner: Mank - Erik Messerschmidt

Judas and the Black Messiah - Sean Bobbitt

News of the World - Dariusz Wolski

Nomadland - Joshua James Richards

The Trial of the Chicago 7 - Phedon Papamichael

Best visual effects

Winner: Tenet - Andrew Jackson, David Lee, Andrew Lockley and Scott Fisher

Love and Monsters - Matt Sloan, Genevieve Camilleri, Matt Everitt and Brian Cox

The Midnight Sky - Matthew Kasmir, Christopher Lawrence, Max Solomon and David Watkins

Mulan - Sean Faden, Anders Langlands, Seth Maury and Steve Ingram

The One and Only Ivan - Santiago Colomo Martinez, Nick Davis, Greg Fisher

Best film editing

Winner: Sound of Metal - Mikkel EG Nielsen

The Father - Yorgos Lamprinos

Nomadland - Chloé Zhao

Promising Young Woman - Frédéric Thoraval

The Trial of the Chicago 7 - Alan Baumgarten

Best costume design

Winner: Ma Rainey's Black Bottom - Ann Roth

Emma - Alexandra Byrne

Mank - Trish Summerville

Mulan - Bina Daigeler

Pinocchio - Massimo Cantini Parrini

Wia dis foto come from, Netflix Wetin we call dis foto, Chadwick Boseman

Best sound

Winner: Sound of Metal - Nicolas Becker, Jaime Baksht, Michelle Couttolenc, Carlos Cortés and Phillip Bladh

Greyhound - Warren Shaw, Michael Minkler, Beau Borders and David Wyman

Mank - Ren Klyce, Jeremy Molod, David Parker, Nathan Nance and Drew Kunin

News of the World - Oliver Tarney, Mike Prestwood Smith, William Miller and John Pritchett

Soul - Ren Klyce, Coya Elliott and David Parker

Best production design

Winner: Mank - Donald Graham Burt and Jan Pascale

The Father - Peter Francis and Cathy Featherstone

Ma Rainey's Black Bottom - Mark Ricker, Karen O'Hara and Diana Stoughton

News of the World - David Crank and Elizabeth Keenan

Tenet - Nathan Crowley and Kathy Lucas

Best make-up and hairstyling

Winner: Ma Rainey's Black Bottom - Sergio Lopez-Rivera, Mia Neal and Jamika Wilson

Emma - Marese Langan, Laura Allen and Claudia Stolze

Hillbilly Elegy - Eryn Krueger Mekash, Matthew Mungle and Patricia Dehaney

Mank - Gigi Williams, Kimberley Spiteri and Colleen LaBaff

Pinocchio - Mark Coulier, Dalia Colli and Francesco Pegoretti

Best live action short

Winner: Two Distant Strangers - Travon Free and Martin Desmond Roe

Feeling Through - Doug Roland and Susan Ruzenski

The Letter Room - Elvira Lind and Sofia Sondervan

The Present - Farah Nabulsi

White Eye - Tomer Shushan and Shira Hochman

Best animated short

Winner: If Anything Happens I Love You - Will McCormack and Michael Govier

Burrow - Madeline Sharafian and Michael Capbarat

Genius Loci - Adrien Mérigeau and Amaury Ovise

Opera - Erick Oh

Yes-People - Gísli Darri Halldórsson and Arnar Gunnarsson

Best documentary short