Oscars 2021: Daniel Kaluuya, Anthony Hopkins win big, see full list of winners for di Oscars
Dis na di list for di winners of di 93rd Academy Awards and all di nominees wey dem beat.
Mank bin get di most nominations for di show, but na Nomadland win pass for Best Picture, Best Director and Best actress.
Although Chadwick Boseman no win for Best Actor, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom still collect award for di Best Costume category.
Best picture
- Winner: Nomadland
- The Father
- Judas and the Black Messiah
- Mank
- Minari
- Promising Young Woman
- Sound of Metal
- The Trial of the Chicago 7
Best actress
- Winner: Frances McDormand - Nomadland
- Viola Davis - Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
- Andra Day - The United States vs Billie Holiday
- Vanessa Kirby - Pieces of a Woman
- Carey Mulligan - Promising Young Woman
Best actor
- Winner: Anthony Hopkins - The Father
- Riz Ahmed - Sound of Metal
- Chadwick Boseman - Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
- Gary Oldman - Mank
- Steven Yeun - Minari
Best supporting actress
- Winner: Yuh-Jung Youn - Minari
- Maria Bakalova - Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
- Glenn Close - Hillbilly Elegy
- Olivia Colman - The Father
- Amanda Seyfried - Mank
Best supporting actor
- Winner: Daniel Kaluuya - Judas and the Black Messiah
- Sacha Baron Cohen - The Trial of the Chicago 7
- Leslie Odom Jr - One Night in Miami
- Paul Raci - Sound of Metal
- Lakeith Stanfield - Judas and the Black Messiah
Best director
- Winner: Nomadland - Chloe Zhao
- Another Round - Thomas Vinterberg
- Mank - David Fincher
- Minari - Lee Isaac Chung
- Promising Young Woman - Emerald Fennell
Best original screenplay
- Winner: Promising Young Woman - Emerald Fennell
- Judas and the Black Messiah - Will Berson, Shaka King, Will Berson, Kenny Lucas and Keith Lucas
- Minari - Lee Isaac Chung
- Sound of Metal - Darius Marder, Abraham Marder, Derek Cianfrance
- The Trial of the Chicago 7 - Aaron Sorkin
Best adapted screenplay
- Winner: The Father - Christopher Hampton, Florian Zeller
- Borat Subsequent Moviefilm - Sacha Baron Cohen, Anthony Hines, Dan Swimer, Peter Baynham, Erica Rivinoja, Dan Mazer, Jena Friedman and Lee Kern
- Nomadland - Chloé Zhao
- One Night in Miami - Kemp Powers
- The White Tiger - Ramin Bahrani
Best animated feature
- Winner: Soul
- Onward
- Over the Moon
- A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon
- Wolfwalkers
Best documentary feature
- Winner: My Octopus Teacher - Pippa Ehrlich, James Reed and Craig Foster
- Collective - Alexander Nanau and Bianca Oana
- Crip Camp - Nicole Newnham, Jim LeBrecht and Sara Bolder
- The Mole Agent - Maite Alberdi and Marcela Santibáñez
- Time - Garrett Bradley, Lauren Domino and Kellen Quinn
Best international feature
- Winner: Another Round (Denmark)
- Better Days (Hong Kong)
- Collective (Romania)
- The Man Who Sold His Skin (Tunisia)
- Quo Vadis, Aida? (Bosnia and Herzegovina)
Best original song
- Winner: Fight For You - Judas and the Black Messiah (H.E.R., Dernst Emile II and Tiara Thomas)
- Hear my Voice - The Trial of the Chicago 7 (Daniel Pemberton and Celeste Waite)
- Husavik - Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga (Savan Kotecha, Fat Max Gsus and Rickard Göransson)
- Io Si (Seen) - The Life Ahead [La Vita Davanti a Se] (Diane Warren and Laura Pausini)
- Speak Now - One Night in Miami... (Leslie Odom, Jr and Sam Ashworth)
Best original score
- Winner: Soul - Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross and Jon Batiste
- Da 5 Bloods - Terence Blanchard
- Mank - Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross
- Minari - Emile Mosseri
- News of the World - James Newton Howard
Best cinematography
- Winner: Mank - Erik Messerschmidt
- Judas and the Black Messiah - Sean Bobbitt
- News of the World - Dariusz Wolski
- Nomadland - Joshua James Richards
- The Trial of the Chicago 7 - Phedon Papamichael
Best visual effects
- Winner: Tenet - Andrew Jackson, David Lee, Andrew Lockley and Scott Fisher
- Love and Monsters - Matt Sloan, Genevieve Camilleri, Matt Everitt and Brian Cox
- The Midnight Sky - Matthew Kasmir, Christopher Lawrence, Max Solomon and David Watkins
- Mulan - Sean Faden, Anders Langlands, Seth Maury and Steve Ingram
- The One and Only Ivan - Santiago Colomo Martinez, Nick Davis, Greg Fisher
Best film editing
- Winner: Sound of Metal - Mikkel EG Nielsen
- The Father - Yorgos Lamprinos
- Nomadland - Chloé Zhao
- Promising Young Woman - Frédéric Thoraval
- The Trial of the Chicago 7 - Alan Baumgarten
Best costume design
- Winner: Ma Rainey's Black Bottom - Ann Roth
- Emma - Alexandra Byrne
- Mank - Trish Summerville
- Mulan - Bina Daigeler
- Pinocchio - Massimo Cantini Parrini
Best sound
- Winner: Sound of Metal - Nicolas Becker, Jaime Baksht, Michelle Couttolenc, Carlos Cortés and Phillip Bladh
- Greyhound - Warren Shaw, Michael Minkler, Beau Borders and David Wyman
- Mank - Ren Klyce, Jeremy Molod, David Parker, Nathan Nance and Drew Kunin
- News of the World - Oliver Tarney, Mike Prestwood Smith, William Miller and John Pritchett
- Soul - Ren Klyce, Coya Elliott and David Parker
Best production design
- Winner: Mank - Donald Graham Burt and Jan Pascale
- The Father - Peter Francis and Cathy Featherstone
- Ma Rainey's Black Bottom - Mark Ricker, Karen O'Hara and Diana Stoughton
- News of the World - David Crank and Elizabeth Keenan
- Tenet - Nathan Crowley and Kathy Lucas
Best make-up and hairstyling
- Winner: Ma Rainey's Black Bottom - Sergio Lopez-Rivera, Mia Neal and Jamika Wilson
- Emma - Marese Langan, Laura Allen and Claudia Stolze
- Hillbilly Elegy - Eryn Krueger Mekash, Matthew Mungle and Patricia Dehaney
- Mank - Gigi Williams, Kimberley Spiteri and Colleen LaBaff
- Pinocchio - Mark Coulier, Dalia Colli and Francesco Pegoretti
Best live action short
- Winner: Two Distant Strangers - Travon Free and Martin Desmond Roe
- Feeling Through - Doug Roland and Susan Ruzenski
- The Letter Room - Elvira Lind and Sofia Sondervan
- The Present - Farah Nabulsi
- White Eye - Tomer Shushan and Shira Hochman
Best animated short
- Winner: If Anything Happens I Love You - Will McCormack and Michael Govier
- Burrow - Madeline Sharafian and Michael Capbarat
- Genius Loci - Adrien Mérigeau and Amaury Ovise
- Opera - Erick Oh
- Yes-People - Gísli Darri Halldórsson and Arnar Gunnarsson
Best documentary short
- Winner: Colette - Anthony Giacchino and Alice Doyard
- A Concerto is a Conversation - Ben Proudfoot and Kris Bowers
- Do Not Split - Anders Hammer and Charlotte Cook
- Hunger Ward - Skye Fitzgerald and Michael Scheuerman
- A Love Song for Latasha - Sophia Nahli Allison and Janice Duncan