Geidam attack and oda ones wey happun for Nigeria in 72 hours

31 minutes wey don pass

Nigeria experience several attacks in di last three days wey make many dey wonder whether di kontri's fight against insecurity dey go anywhere.

From several attacks in di northeast to kidnappings for north-western Kaduna state to bandits attacks for north central state of Niger and gunmen attacks for di south. Here na some of di high profile attacks wey happun.

Geidam attack

Dis na di most popular and most high profile because say gunmen wey many say na Boko Haram take over di town wey dey Yobe state for north-eastern Nigeria from Friday when dem enter.

Aliyu Geidam wey come from di area wey speak to BBC tok say dis na di worst attack for di town since Boko Haram war start.

According to am dem don move all dia extended family members to state capital Damaturu and wetin happun over di last few days dey very sad.

"We neva see dis kain attack for di town like dis one, dem kill pipo, destroy many things. E get 11 members of di same family wey die from dis attacks."

Aliyu say dem cut off telecom mast of mobile operators wey make many pipo no fit reach dia family members to helep dem.

In di last couple of weeks attacks for north eastern part of Nigeria especially Borno and Yobe don increase.

Attack of worshippers for Kaduna

Dis one happun on Sunday as worshippers dey pray for Haske Baptist church for Mannai Tasha village for Kaduna for northwest Nigeria before gunmen attack dem.

According to eyewitness di gunmen shoot eight pipo dead on di spot before dem carry four oda pipo go from di church.

Commissioner of internal affairs Samuel Aruwan confam di tori.

Di Southern Kaduna Peoples Union (SOKAPU) say di level of insecurity for dia side dey really troubling and yan say dia pipo dey spend big money as ransom payment because of kidnappings.

Kaduna don become state wey many dey fear now because of kidnappings, just last week gunmen kill 3 students dem kidnap from Greenfield university for di state and 29 students of college of forestry still dey with dia captors.

Eyewitness say 11 members of same family die from Geidam attack

29 students from college of forestry Kaduna still dey with kidnappers.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Three days before dis incident American goment update dia US travel advisory on Rivers State.

Niger state attack

Gunmen visit chiri village of Shiroro Local Goment and kidnap 10 pipo including male and female.

Oga Husseini Muhammed wey be information officer for di local goment say di bandits bin come on top bike and na three pesin di sidon for di bike.

E explain give say whenever dem land, two go comot for di bike begin shoot and di third one go sidon for bike di wait for dem.

E yarn give say dem enta di village around 1: am and begin shoot and as pipo come begin runout, dem come begin kidnap dem.

E say dem shoot one pesin for leg but di pesin no die.

Oga Muhammed say di bandits neva demand for ransome yet but dat pipo don run from di community sake of di attack.

E yarn give say about eight communities for di local goment now dey under di control of bandits and dimain residents now dey displaced.

Kidnapping for ransome don become di order of di day for Niger state- di bandits don sack plenti community and take over dia land.

Many of dis pipo now no get roof over their heads. Dem di leave for IDP camps.

Imo attack

For South eastern Nigeria gunmen no gree rest as dem attack di country home of Imo state govnor Hope Uzodimma for Omuma Oru East local goment area on Saturday.

Though dem no succeed to burn down di house di jaguda boys put fire for some cars and buses wey dey Oga Uzodimma compund

Imo Commissioner for Information, Declan Emelumba, wey confam di incident tell tori pipo say dem record small casualties after security men wey dey guard di house stop di attack.

"Gallant security operatives stop di attack for di Omuma country home of di governor of Imo State, Senaror Hope Uzodimma," Emelumba tok.

All dis one dey happun after security operatives for dia joint operation raid di camp of IPOB members for Awo-Mmamma where dem kill Eastern Security Network Commander (ESN) wey pipo know as Ikonso and six oda ESN members.

Wia dis foto come from, Other Wetin we call dis foto, At least eight officers dey confirmed dead as a result of dis attack near Port Harcourt airport.

Rivers attack

For di first time in many months dis same jaguda pipo wey dey disturb South eastern Nigeria carry dia attack enter South South.

Tori be say di gunmen raid checkpoints along di busy Port Harcourt-Owerri Road where dem kill three Customs officers, three military personnel and two police officers for di operation wey affect four checkpoints from Elele to Omagwa for Ikwerre Local Government Area of Rivers state.

Police, for di situation report wey dem circulate identify di gunmen as members of Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB) wey goment don proscribe.

Di tok tok pesin for Zone C Customs Federal Operations Unit, Jerry Attah confam to BBC Pidgin say dem bury di three officers according to Islamic rites on Sunday for di Tipper Garage cemetery for Eleme, Rivers State.