Nigeria kidnapping news today: Benue university students abducted regain freedom

28 April 2021, 15:45 WAT New Informate 22 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, FUAM Wetin we call dis foto, Federal University of Agriculture Makurdi, na federal goment university.

Abducted students of di Federal university of Agriculture Makurdi, don regain dia freedom.

Police for Benue state north central Nigeria confam dia release to BBC Pidgin on Tuesday.

Two of di students return back to di university campus on di 27th of April, di school auhtories announce.

Odas wey dem capture bin escape from dia abductors, according to di school.

Di Uniiversity tok-tok pesin Rosemary Waku for wey announce dia release no specify how many students dem be.

Madam Waku say di students dey undergo medical attention afta dia release.

On Monday some unknwon gunmen bin kidnap some students from di school campus.

Di gunmen catch dem while dem dey study for lecture theatre for di College of Engineering, according to di school authority.

Di abductors bin ask di management to pay 21 million for dia release.

But di Benue State Police Command say dem no pay di ransom.

Police tok-tok-pesin, Catherine Anene say investigation into di case go still kontinu.