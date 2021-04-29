Obasanjo on Nigeria insecurity: 'Unknown gunmen attacks no go cripple Nigeria'

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Nigeria former president Olusegun Obasanjo

One former President of Nigeria get assurance say di present security palava di kontri dey face no go cripple di west African nation.

Olusegun Obasanjo say Nigeria go eventually pass di test alias overcome.

Baba OBJ (as many dey call am) yan dis during one event to honour Samson Ayokunle, di president of Christian Association of Nigeria.

Obasanjo say wetin Nigeria dey face at di moment na test wey di kontri go overcome.

Oyo state govnor Ayo Makinde and Dapo Abiodun of Ogun wey also attend di gathering all maintain say Nigeria go overcome present security challenges

Di retired general served as Nigeria head of state from 1976 to 1979 and later as President from 1999 to 2007.

But wetin di 84 year old former leader dey tok dey different from wetin some oda state govnors across Nigeria dey cry out about di situation inside Africa most populous nation.

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters

Govnor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, say di present insecurity and unchallenged killings of citizens across Nigeria na clear bad leadership.

And sake of dat, di govnor say Nigeria don collapse.

Di number one citizen of di oil rich Nigerian state tok dis one on Tuesday for Goment House Port Harcourt.

Wike add say, leaders no dey bold to speak against di bad tins wey dey happen for di land.

Wia dis foto come from, RVSGH Wetin we call dis foto, Gov Wike don impose 8pm to 6am curfew for Rivers State untill further notice.

Di state govnor add say instead of Nigerian leaders to sincerely pursue solutions, dem dey pretend say everitin dey okay.

"Nigeria don totally collapsed. Look at wetin happen for Nasarawa and Benue States, how dem slaughter pipo on di road.

"See wetin dey happen for Niger State and di APC Governor dia dey cry, say im don dey tok to Federal Goment.

"But nobody dey listen to am and now Boko Haram don come to take over di state, wey be di closest to Abuja."

Di Chief Security Officer of Rivers State say im bin don raise alarm of di danger of insecurity wey dey come but dem politicised and dismiss di mata.

But, now na di States under di All Progressives Congress (APC) wey be di worst hit. Govnor Wike add.

Wia dis foto come from, Geraldmjay

Obasanjo former deputy Atiku Abubakar even give warning and advise on Nigeria security crisis

Former vice President, Atiku Abubakar and odas notable Nigerians don begin react to di recent attacks and killings wey dey happun across di kontri.

Atiku bring out statement wey e title; 'Darkness awaits us if we no end di attacks wey dey happun for schools,' and renew im call for goment to declare state of emergency for education sector.

Di Nigeria former Vice president say time don reach for Nigeria as a nation to face di reality say di kontri get emergency to handle and must deal wit am well so dat e no go turn into serious crisis.

Meanwhile Canada, Australia and US na di latest foreign kontris to advice dia citizens of di danger wey dey for some places in Nigeria.