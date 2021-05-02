#FindHinyHumoren: How police arrest 20 year-old wey allegedly rape, murder Iniobong Umoren for Akwa Ibom

15 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Umoh Uduak

Di Akwa Ibom State Police Command don arrest 20 year old Uduak Frank Akpan for di suspected kidnap, rape and murder of Miss Iniobong Umoren.

Di statement wey di Police tok tok pesin Odiko Macdon sign say na men of di Anti-Kidnapping Squad of di Command arrest di suspect from dia investigation.

On 29 April @UmohUduak begin use #HinyNumoren to announce say her friend dey in trouble and she need help.

Uduak wey her twitter handle be Happiness Activist say her friend tell her say she dey go for one job interview for Airport road on April 29th, and she no return since then.

She say di interview venue dey very far from her house.

According to di statement, di suspect confess how im lure di victim, Miss Umoren to im house say im wan give her job but come allegedly sexually and physically assault her till she die.

To hide wetin im do according to di police, im drag and bury her for im papa compound but di police don exhume di deadibody and put am for University of Uyo Teaching Hospital UUTH for autopsy.